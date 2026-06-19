Labour’s Andy Burnham absolutely trounced Reform’s Rob Kenyon in Makerfield – 23 people adding insult to injury

Politics Andy burnham Labour

After a whirlwind campaign of just over a month, the Makerfield by-election has brought to an end the speculation over which of two men would become the constituency’s new MP – Count Binface or Howling Laud Hope.

The actual two-horse race turned out to be more horse versus donkey than predicted. Labour’s Andy Burnham comfortably took 24,927 votes, while Reform UK’s Rob Kenyon came in at a distant second with 15,696. Not even Restore’s 3,111 extra ballots would have saved him.

🚨 BREAKING: Andy Burnham has won the Makerfield by-election 🔴 LAB: 24,937 (+6,725) – 54.8%

➡️ REF: 15,696 (+2,893) – 34.5%

🟣 RES: 3,111 (NEW) – 6.8%

🔵 CON: 997 (-3,382) – 2.2%

🟢 GRN: 308 (-1,468) – 0.7%

🔶 LD: 163 (-2,572) – 0.4% Changes w/ 2024

58.75% turnout — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 19, 2026

'It really was a trouncing for Reform.'

'It wasn't even close…

@Lewis_Goodall and his panel are awestruck by Andy Burnham's 'seismic' victory in Makerfield. pic.twitter.com/Zqg7hQxu9j — LBC (@LBC) June 19, 2026

A huge thanks to the people of the Makerfield constituency for your patience and good humour over the last five weeks. My thanks too to the many volunteers who came up to support my campaign. We ran a very positive one and can be proud of it! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2NN2mLxZ95 — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) June 18, 2026

The man whose job may now be on the line was among the first to offer congratulations.

Congratulations, @AndyBurnhamGM, Labour’s new MP for Makerfield. Voters chose Labour’s campaign of hope and optimism over division and hate. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 19, 2026

The new MP for Makerfield made a speech about hope, change and being a representative for everyone in the constituency. We’re presuming Nigel Farage wrote it for him.

"Everyone knows that politics isn't working, everyone can feel that the country isn't where it should be," Andy Burnham says after winning Makerfield by-election This is a chance to "build a new politics", he adds Follow live reaction and analysis: https://t.co/Tj8Xm2Xq5R pic.twitter.com/YoUu202Voq — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 19, 2026

Farage had a speech of his own.

My response to the Makerfield by-election result. pic.twitter.com/aESL0zbDKm — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 19, 2026

And the internet had thoughts.

1.

The good people of Makerfield said, “Nah, we don’t want a racist, misogynistic, thick bellend as our MP.” — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 19, 2026

2.

At times like this I'm glad I'm a thin-skinned gutless coward who refuses to talk to any journalists. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 19, 2026

3.

Last night was not only Reform’s worst night since the General Election, it was a really bad night for the right. Makerfield Labour 54.8% Reform, Restore & Tories combined 43.5% — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) June 19, 2026

4.

Andy Burnham beats everybody else put together

Pretty convincing end to a strong campaign#Makerfield pic.twitter.com/a4qMFyFJZS — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 19, 2026

5.

Media spent all week hyping Makerfield as a “close race” or “tight contest” between Andy Burnham and Reform’s Rob Kenyon. Absolute bollocks. Labour 24,927 – Reform 15,696. 9,231 majority. Nowhere near close. Rob Kenyon – go back to being a plumber, mate. At least you were… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) June 19, 2026

6.

THE MANCUNIAN CANDIDATE (pg) country caught in triple locked eternal doom loop takes yet another turn. — Al Murray 🇺🇦 (@almurray) June 19, 2026

7.

Congratulations to Andy Burnham in Makerfield. A victory for hope over the hate of Reform and Restore. Farage was humiliated and should resign. pic.twitter.com/jS72wGztRR — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) June 19, 2026

8.

Reform and Restore just after Andy Burnham wins in the Makerfield by-election … pic.twitter.com/qJowKGaGWs — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) June 18, 2026

9.

Me when I heard the Makerfield election result.

(sound up) pic.twitter.com/ijXGDphR7m — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 19, 2026

10.

11.

More rattled than a maraca 🤣🪇 https://t.co/cywX0qkde2 — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) June 19, 2026

12.