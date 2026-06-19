Politics Andy burnham Labour

Labour’s Andy Burnham absolutely trounced Reform’s Rob Kenyon in Makerfield – 23 people adding insult to injury

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 19th, 2026

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After a whirlwind campaign of just over a month, the Makerfield by-election has brought to an end the speculation over which of two men would become the constituency’s new MP – Count Binface or Howling Laud Hope.

The actual two-horse race turned out to be more horse versus donkey than predicted. Labour’s Andy Burnham comfortably took 24,927 votes, while Reform UK’s Rob Kenyon came in at a distant second with 15,696. Not even Restore’s 3,111 extra ballots would have saved him.

The man whose job may now be on the line was among the first to offer congratulations.

The new MP for Makerfield made a speech about hope, change and being a representative for everyone in the constituency. We’re presuming Nigel Farage wrote it for him.

Farage had a speech of his own.

And the internet had thoughts.

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