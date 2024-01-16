Joe Tracini’s hilarious commentary makes this classic gymnastics clip even better

Entertainment

The wonderful Joe Tracini first came to our attention during lockdown, when the actor, author and presenter shared his comedy dance tutorials. Like this one …

To keep active through this, let’s dance together. pic.twitter.com/oLy7RgKogE — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) March 24, 2020

Joe later applied that comedic creativity to the world of Olympic sport, including this snowboarding heat.

I’ve started commentating Olympic snowboarders. pic.twitter.com/CzsBHF0oAM — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) January 29, 2021

We hate to boast, but we’ve perfected our knuckle of moose thanks to that video.

We’re happy to report that he’s been back in the commentary box, but this time he’s turned his attention – and talents – to a classic Olga Korbut routine.

I commentated gymnastics again. pic.twitter.com/PEXyEtducz — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) January 14, 2024

It got straight tens from all the judges.

1.

Hurrah!! He’s back doing his commentaries – absolutely hilarious – thanks @joetracini I needed those belly laughs !! https://t.co/5jLzaIvXtK — Lorraine (@reallorraine) January 14, 2024

2.

He’s back and as brilliant as ever ! ❤️ https://t.co/40bhut86Tx — Gavin Mitchell (@GavsterNo1) January 14, 2024

3.

Thanks @joetracini for returning to sports commentary, and in an Olympics year. "Paaaaaaaaat Butcher!!" https://t.co/Rkafke4JTD — Matthew Hill (@mat_hil) January 16, 2024

4.

Dear god, knew I should have put my coffee down. Just snorted coffee out my nose at the pat butcher god I've missed these. Thank you — Louise Davies (@thenatterer) January 14, 2024

5.

Hooray!

I hope you did an Olga Korbut-style finish on the rug after you hit post on that — Sue Gyford (@suegyford) January 14, 2024

6.

I always loved your Gymnastics commentary,and this is one of your best but “full biffa” just killed me brilliant Joe!! — Paul Loveday (@OnthePaulCity) January 14, 2024

7.

Better than any football commentator https://t.co/buYCFJwYPX — Caro Rosso (@LaCaroRosso) January 14, 2024

8.

These videos are my actual favourite, he is just a comic genius. https://t.co/VkmV9BeoCT — Amy H (@amypatcurt) January 15, 2024

Since we all need every positive message we can get, here’s one Joe shared at the end of his recent stint in panto – and every night during the run.

I’ve spent the past month playing The Good Fairy.

I always said the same thing at the end of the show.

This is me saying it for the last time.

A moment I won’t forget in a rush xx pic.twitter.com/0iAN5gWQQO — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) January 11, 2024

