Joe Tracini’s hilarious commentary makes this classic gymnastics clip even better

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 16th, 2024

The wonderful Joe Tracini first came to our attention during lockdown, when the actor, author and presenter shared his comedy dance tutorials. Like this one …

Joe later applied that comedic creativity to the world of Olympic sport, including this snowboarding heat.

We hate to boast, but we’ve perfected our knuckle of moose thanks to that video.

We’re happy to report that he’s been back in the commentary box, but this time he’s turned his attention – and talents – to a classic Olga Korbut routine.

It got straight tens from all the judges.

Since we all need every positive message we can get, here’s one Joe shared at the end of his recent stint in panto – and every night during the run.

