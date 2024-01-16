Celebrity

Gladiators made a triumphant return at the weekend with 6 million viewers for its BBC1 revamp, 24 years after it last aired on ITV.

We mention it again because of this rather marvellous interview done by the good people of BBC East Midlands, when one of the Gladiators, Giant, turned up to be interviewed by presenter Andy Twigge.

And it’s very well done, with more than a nod to Police Squad and all the big screen adventures that followed.

“How big are you?!” When Giant from the Gladiators met Twiggy pic.twitter.com/wnWRCJNAyd — BBC East Midlands (@bbcemt) January 13, 2024

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

The greatest piece of comedy produced in this country for many decades https://t.co/Zc7ZcXSLOD — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) January 15, 2024

Coming firmly to the conclusion that this is one of the funniest videos I’ve seen for years, don’t ask me to explain https://t.co/GDakIHKGRb — Alan White (@aljwhite) January 16, 2024

This is brilliant! And probably a little too close to how it’d be if I ever met ‘Giant’ #Gladiators https://t.co/z7hFyjXgmK — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) January 16, 2024

Social media is now closed for 2024. It doesn’t get any better. https://t.co/NWHupewvzt — AJ Harland (@iHarlandos) January 16, 2024

