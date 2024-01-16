Celebrity

‘The greatest piece of comedy produced in this country for many decades’

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2024

Gladiators made a triumphant return at the weekend with 6 million viewers for its BBC1 revamp, 24 years after it last aired on ITV.

We mention it again because of this rather marvellous interview done by the good people of BBC East Midlands, when one of the Gladiators, Giant, turned up to be interviewed by presenter Andy Twigge.

And it’s very well done, with more than a nod to Police Squad and all the big screen adventures that followed.

Bravo!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

Source @bbcemt