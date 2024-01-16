This looking after baby ‘hack’ went wildly viral and people had so many questions
We don’t have a child this small at home anymore, but if we did we’re not sure we’d be trying this.
It’s a hack – we think we can call it a hack – for looking after your baby with Velcro and, well, best have a watch for yourself (please don’t try this at home).
I’m crying, why did she Velcro her baby to the couch pic.twitter.com/oBhfpozJTq
— Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) January 15, 2024
The video went wildly viral and here are just a few of the things – mostly questions, let’s be honest – people had to say about it.
1.
You ever just watch a video and want to go over to someone’s house so bad, cook them dinner, hold their baby while they do other shit for a bit, check in with them about how they’re going, etc.
— danisnotadj.bsky.social (@danisnotadj) January 15, 2024
2.
planning on getting a child just to velcro it to random objects https://t.co/SCPacdQ01k
— ཐིཋྀ robin ᨐฅ (@felinecals) January 16, 2024
3.
this would be great for like, a changing table, tbf
— Molly-Kate Britt (@MollyKateBritt1) January 15, 2024
4.
I feel like the alligator wrestling that occurs on the changing table is a rite of passage
— Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) January 15, 2024
5.
idk i think we should let her speak https://t.co/0xaEst15NL
— tiffany valentine (@TheHorrorHottie) January 16, 2024
6.
Gotta start working on your posture early
— definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) January 16, 2024
7.
“How to speed up your child learning to take off their shirt independently”
— Ozymomdias, New Year’s Rabbit (@ozymomdias) January 15, 2024
8.
the question is which taskmaster contestant would do this if the task was to keep a baby on a chair for the longest time https://t.co/g3wQpzbRYa
— neptune the pronoun freak ✊ (@neptunestardust) January 16, 2024
9.
doing this to myself w my desk chair next time i have a big project due
— tumblr user (@dietmoke) January 16, 2024
10.
If i was a baby i would Velcro myself to the international space station or some other sort of monumental and awesome object https://t.co/9U0c6Lmhsw
— kavi (Famous & cute Popstar) ✧ (@klubkavi) January 16, 2024
11.
Im not a doctor, but I cant help feel like that might be dangerous for a baby
— Taylor Swift Boat Veterans for Truth (@frilliamwilliam) January 16, 2024
12.
this is how i watch oppenheimer https://t.co/ZNOdN0CmIw
— bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) January 16, 2024
13.
i too watched A Goofy Movie https://t.co/pWuZauNdsw pic.twitter.com/8ovnMRTcJF
— spoileree (@starniite) January 16, 2024
Source @Komaniecki_R