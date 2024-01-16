This looking after baby ‘hack’ went wildly viral and people had so many questions

Videos

We don’t have a child this small at home anymore, but if we did we’re not sure we’d be trying this.

It’s a hack – we think we can call it a hack – for looking after your baby with Velcro and, well, best have a watch for yourself (please don’t try this at home).

I’m crying, why did she Velcro her baby to the couch pic.twitter.com/oBhfpozJTq — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) January 15, 2024

The video went wildly viral and here are just a few of the things – mostly questions, let’s be honest – people had to say about it.

1.

You ever just watch a video and want to go over to someone’s house so bad, cook them dinner, hold their baby while they do other shit for a bit, check in with them about how they’re going, etc. — danisnotadj.bsky.social (@danisnotadj) January 15, 2024

2.

planning on getting a child just to velcro it to random objects https://t.co/SCPacdQ01k — ཐིཋྀ robin ᨐฅ (@felinecals) January 16, 2024

3.

this would be great for like, a changing table, tbf — Molly-Kate Britt (@MollyKateBritt1) January 15, 2024

4.

I feel like the alligator wrestling that occurs on the changing table is a rite of passage — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) January 15, 2024

5.

idk i think we should let her speak https://t.co/0xaEst15NL — tiffany valentine (@TheHorrorHottie) January 16, 2024

6.

Gotta start working on your posture early — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) January 16, 2024

7.

“How to speed up your child learning to take off their shirt independently” — Ozymomdias, New Year’s Rabbit (@ozymomdias) January 15, 2024

8.

the question is which taskmaster contestant would do this if the task was to keep a baby on a chair for the longest time https://t.co/g3wQpzbRYa — neptune the pronoun freak ✊ (@neptunestardust) January 16, 2024

9.

doing this to myself w my desk chair next time i have a big project due — tumblr user (@dietmoke) January 16, 2024

10.

If i was a baby i would Velcro myself to the international space station or some other sort of monumental and awesome object https://t.co/9U0c6Lmhsw — kavi (Famous & cute Popstar) ✧ (@klubkavi) January 16, 2024

11.

Im not a doctor, but I cant help feel like that might be dangerous for a baby — Taylor Swift Boat Veterans for Truth (@frilliamwilliam) January 16, 2024

12.

this is how i watch oppenheimer https://t.co/ZNOdN0CmIw — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) January 16, 2024

13.

Source @Komaniecki_R