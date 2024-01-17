Brits have been sharing the words and phrases they have to explain to people not from the UK – 17 favourites

Life

Over on Reddit, Brits have been sharing the words and phrases they have to explain to people not from the UK after SillyBritishNames asked – you guessed it! – this.

‘What’s the most unique British word or phrase you’ve had to explain to someone not from the UK?’

And because it raised more than a smile or two we thought we’d share 17 of the funniest (and most relatable!).

1.

‘I once said to an American “yeah I’ll be there around half 4.”

‘He looked at me with visible confusion then said “so you mean 2 o’clock?”

TwoJointsJay

2.

‘Having to explain that “see you later” didn’t literally mean “see you later” and instead meant any point in time.’

DubiousPhood

3.

‘Explaining to an American what a fortnight was. This was in 1989 waaaay before that misspelled game came along.’

Pier-Head

4.

‘Made up.

‘This is a North West thing, possibly general northern thing. My dad was explaining to a waitress in London that he had been to an event that he enjoyed. He said “it was really good! I was made up!” She looked confused, and said “what? In drag?!”

MintyMystery

5.

‘Mardy. To be honest I have even had to explain this to people from the UK!’

hoody13

6.

‘Saying ‘I was really pissed’ and then having to backtrack to explain that I was not angry, merely happily drunk!’

okeratist

7.

‘Munter or Munted.’

anglingDongs

8.

‘I had to explain to a US colleague what “spunking it” and “spunking it up the wall” meant.’

BromleyReject

9.

‘Bollocks = rubbish, dog’s bollocks = very good, the bollocks = the absolute best.’

Idontdanceever