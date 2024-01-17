Entertainment

Ed Balls kicked Susanna Reid in the head and the queue of men lining up to say she over-reacted was today’s most predictable thing

John Plunkett. Updated January 17th, 2024

In phrases we didn’t expect to be using this morning – or indeed any morning – Susanna Reid went unintentionally viral today after Ed Balls kicked her in the head.

To explain, it was a bit on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about people putting their feet on the seats and was entirely acccidental, obviously. The former Labour MP, you see, took the assignment particularly seriously, by doing this.

And we mention it not because of what happened – well, a bit, obviously – but because of the number of men who lined up to suggest Reid was just over reacting in the comments, a leading – indeed, only contender – for today’s most predictable thing.

The comments were highlighted by @jamiesmart on Twitter who said this.

Imagine if it had been Piers Morgan.

There was at least one thing we could all agree on.

Final word to the great @henrymance.

Source @GMB