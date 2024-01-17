Ed Balls kicked Susanna Reid in the head and the queue of men lining up to say she over-reacted was today’s most predictable thing

Entertainment

In phrases we didn’t expect to be using this morning – or indeed any morning – Susanna Reid went unintentionally viral today after Ed Balls kicked her in the head.

To explain, it was a bit on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about people putting their feet on the seats and was entirely acccidental, obviously. The former Labour MP, you see, took the assignment particularly seriously, by doing this.

You’ve paid for your ticket – whether it’s a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn’t you get comfy? But is it ever okay to put your feet on the seat?@edballs might have answered that question already pic.twitter.com/6VW01DeQ5M — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 17, 2024

And we mention it not because of what happened – well, a bit, obviously – but because of the number of men who lined up to suggest Reid was just over reacting in the comments, a leading – indeed, only contender – for today’s most predictable thing.

No contact at all oh the drama — neil atkins (@neilatkins2) January 17, 2024

Typical woman — jago connell (@ConnellJago) January 17, 2024

What a over reaction — TheSnakesVenom (@TheSnakesVenom) January 17, 2024

Talk about a drama queen He barely made contact with her. — Dave (@Dave_Harg) January 17, 2024

Never touched her ffs!!!!

Complete exaggeration to make a scene of it!!!! — Bryan (@Bryanmarshall50) January 17, 2024

The comments were highlighted by @jamiesmart on Twitter who said this.

It’s weird this – he properly hoofs her in the back of the head with the heel of his shoe, but if you look at the comments all most of them are saying is that she’s overreacting. The internet has engendered a real lack of empathy, and it’s exhausting. https://t.co/ACa3qwoI7F — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) January 17, 2024

Imagine if it had been Piers Morgan.

There was at least one thing we could all agree on.

Wasn't expecting to see Ed Balls kick Susanna in the head this morning.#GMB — Scott (@ScottMoffett01) January 17, 2024

Final word to the great @henrymance.

Oof. Spot the TV pro and the TV novice. https://t.co/defInawKFK — Henry Mance (@henrymance) January 17, 2024

Source @GMB