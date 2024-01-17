People have been sharing the videos they’ll never delete and this one’s from the very top drawer
You might remember a day or two ago we highlighted some videos shared by people in response to this request from @sleek_khay over on Twitter.
Quote this with that video you will never delete
— SIR KHAY ✊ (@sleek_khay) December 18, 2023
It prompted no end of very funny and always memorable videos, including this one.
pic.twitter.com/5ZfiDIaoNV https://t.co/Jr64bwbXPZ
— Emily✨ (@_emilyoram) January 14, 2024
We mention it because another video’s just gone wildly viral off the back of it, and we think it might be better. You be the judge …
pic.twitter.com/h4kRi05I1W https://t.co/q9PJ3YFz6o
— Dan (@p_pastryhangman) January 14, 2024
Give @jrw21 a vodka martini! You know the rest …
What a classic! Might be the best clip on the internet….!!
— Alex (@aldogg1) January 15, 2024
if anyone’s wondering the chord is an arpeggiated Aug6 over 6. so for example in the key of C Minor you would play a C, E flat, G, and B natural
— נועה בת לייב (@StrayCatAntifa) September 30, 2022
Source @sleek_khay TikTok @jrw21