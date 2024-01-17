‘What’s a fact that could save your life?’ – 19 health and safety tips

Social Media

A Redditor named u/Accidentallyupvotes had quite a serious question, by r/AskReddit standards.

What’s a fact that could save your life?

Just to be clear, they added “I’m an atheist and want confirmed facts not praying rituals etc.”. We’re no experts, but these seem like genuinely good advice. Most of them, anyway. CW: Contains references to injury. 1.

The_Bored_Wolf

Via YouTube 2. Don’t mix bleach with anything but water.

JustTrashTalk Used bleach to clean up cat pee, made mustard gas and just about took out the entire family plus the pets. Spent the rest of the day outside while the house aired out.

Future-Finish-8905 3. If your oven has a fire in it do not open the oven door. Turn off the heat and let it burn out.

NamNam86 4. If you start seeing weird things happening in your house you could be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Prestigious_Flower88 5. Don’t pour water on a grease fire put baking soda on it instead.

Unicorn_Yogi 6.

MW_TV

Via Freepik

7.

If you fall through the ice… the dark spot is the way out. The sun reflects off the ice surface. The spot you entered has no ice or reflection, so will be dark … opposite of what we would naturally think.

HittingPoppers

8.

Use the prongs of your carseat headrest to break the window if your car ever becomes submerged.

Maze_Enjoyer

9.

You lose heat 20 times faster when wet vs being dry. Shed wet clothes.

Substantial_Cable51

10.