These 27 everyday things quietly disappeared and we didn’t even notice (you don’t have to be old to appreciate this, but it helps)

People have been sharing things that quietly went away without anyone noticing after Redditor lukiiiiii asked – you guessed it – this.

‘What quietly went away without anyone noticing?’

And it prompted all sorts of interesting responses. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and here are our 27 favourites.

1.

‘Movie trailers with that deep voice guy doing the voice overs.’

jonathonkarate

2.

‘3D TVs.’

SuvenPan

3.

‘Acid Rain.

‘It was a huge environmental issue in the late 70s thru the early 90s. Rain was acidic and damaged fertile areas among other things.

‘In the US there was much research done and eventually industrial regulations were put into place. Companies were allowed to decide what approach they chose to take as long as the results showed the appropriate amount of reduction in sulfur dioxide emissions.

‘Unfortunately, positive news doesn’t sell, so news outlets did not do justice to reporting this success. As we went into the 2000s hardly anyone remembered what was done.’

GurglingWaffle

4.

‘Ronald McDonald.

‘Too many people are petrified of clowns.’

No-Consideration6589

5.

‘Ownership. We used to pay money and then the thing actually belonged to us.

‘Now everything is rented or leased. Everything is sold “as a service”. Music as a service. Movies as a service. Software as a service. Even printer ink as a service.

‘We spend and spend and in the end we hold nothing in our hands.’

jaxiti1264

6.

‘The word “Cyberspace”.’

horschdhorschd

7.

‘Landlines in residences. The jacks are still in almost any house but I rarely see anything plugged in anymore. The only people I can think of with them are all over 60.’

lajec21095

8.

‘Rofl dropped off of the face of the planet and now we just go straight from lol to lmao.’

habofi2125

9.

‘Actual toys in cereal boxes and cracker jack boxes.’

GuttMilton

10.

‘One income supporting a family.’

rittenalready

11.

‘Politicians feeling ashamed when they’re caught lying.’

Cuddlychip

12.

‘The bugs on the front of grills after road-trips.’

PmintJim

13.

‘Flash mobs.’

JaiahHBrown