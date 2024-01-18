Politics

The Tory comms team combined maximum cringe with a huge self-own and these 17 reactions have it covered

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 18th, 2024

If you were unfortunate enough to have watched Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, you may have heard a well-rehearsed line from Rishi Sunak about Keir Starmer‘s previous work as a lawyer.

The smear got many of the usual suspects excited.

Kevin Edgar tweet quoting Sunak

GB News tweet quoting Sunak

Darren Grimes tweet quoting Sunak

With very little pause, the Conservative comms team broke out the Word Art and came up with what they obviously thought was a zinger.

When @RishiSunak sees a group chanting jihad on our streets, he bans them. Keir Starmer invoices them. Are you a terrorist in need of legal advice? Image of Keir Starmer against a red and black background under the words Better Call Keir

In the fine tradition of Twitter/X in recent weeks, wherever we find a Conservative tweet, we find Community Notes – and this was no different.

While Sir Keir did represent Hizb ut-Tahrir he also went on to prosecute terrorists with links to Hizb ut-Tahrir as director of public prosecutions. There is no evidence he invoiced them. Barristers may not withhold services based on a clients conduct.

While the layout alone should require the services of a defence barrister, there were plenty of other problems with it. People pointed them out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2