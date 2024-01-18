The Tory comms team combined maximum cringe with a huge self-own and these 17 reactions have it covered

Politics

If you were unfortunate enough to have watched Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, you may have heard a well-rehearsed line from Rishi Sunak about Keir Starmer‘s previous work as a lawyer.

"When I see a group chanting jihad on our streets I ban them, he invoices them" Rishi Sunak grills Sir Keir Starmer over his past work as a lawyer, highlighting that Starmer previously represented the set-to-be-banned Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir#PMQs https://t.co/ZTbv6x8cal pic.twitter.com/EqTqNjwFI4 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 17, 2024

The smear got many of the usual suspects excited.

With very little pause, the Conservative comms team broke out the Word Art and came up with what they obviously thought was a zinger.

In the fine tradition of Twitter/X in recent weeks, wherever we find a Conservative tweet, we find Community Notes – and this was no different.

While the layout alone should require the services of a defence barrister, there were plenty of other problems with it. People pointed them out.

1.

I guess the basic competency level in his ‘inner circle’, drawn from right-wing hate sheets, PR propagandists & secretly-funded think tanks, is now so low that anything goes. Not so much an echo chamber as a talent vacuum where nobody has the wit to call out any obvious idiocy. https://t.co/lgBbcl4wSb — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 17, 2024

2.

Pathetic. Your social media people need to be sacked. https://t.co/D30RDLO4Hs — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) January 17, 2024

3.

it's going to be a terrible and fascinating and funny and terrible year. also everybody likes saul goodman fyi. https://t.co/68mMZCpY8l — Frank Sobotka (@cymrurouge) January 17, 2024

4.

I imagine most people seeing this would have skipped the text at the top and just ready Better Call Keir. Which just sounds like Keir the one to fix things. https://t.co/xdYUZ4LVDn — Duffeh | ️‍️‍⚧️️‍ | (@Duffeh_Leeds) January 17, 2024

5.

"And we're confident Saul is the villain of that show, right?" https://t.co/xfSeeKgrLJ — Tom (@TPGRoberts) January 17, 2024

6.

Community Noted again is it, aye? Bold of you lot to suggest the right to a fair trial is bad, too. Considering all the crimes you lads keep doing. — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 17, 2024

7.

guys what are you on about pls? — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 17, 2024

8.

I would keep quiet about previous jobs if I were you. ‘New chancellor Rishi Sunak cashed in on fund that helped break banks’https://t.co/wGMhA5PzAp pic.twitter.com/dU7e7e3uCV — Damon Evans (@damocrat) January 17, 2024

9.