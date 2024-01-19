The ‘Edgar’ bowl cut hairstyle got a laugh, but these comments made it so much funnier

Twitter

In the world of hair, there’s something called the ‘Edgar’ or the ‘Vector’. Let’s call it what it is …a bowl cut.

Its latest incarnation seems to have originated in Latin America, before spreading northwards. Similarly, a clip of that young man’s Edgar cut spread to Twitter/X, where it went wildly viral.

Here’s an insider 2024 trend tip: this is the hottest haircut of the year. pic.twitter.com/RweZubpbKm — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 16, 2024

The throwback haircut got a laugh, but the comments were even funnier. Check out these standout offerings.

1.

“Going anywhere nice this summer?”

“Yeah. Agincourt” https://t.co/6ISuuPuHbm — Average Human Teessider (@utb_smith) January 18, 2024

2.

William the Conqueror finally getting credit for his pioneering look https://t.co/0usYoNqkhE — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 18, 2024

3.

All the lads getting their "Communion Cut" in 1989 x https://t.co/VlN9O37kRi — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 18, 2024

4.

The year is 1355. The plague has finally receded. You're the hottest thing this side of Padua. https://t.co/BO2m9TK9mr — Sophie Michell (@SophieMHistory) January 18, 2024

5.

good news for the Inspiral Carpets https://t.co/VaLjoQcdDJ — katie (@pipterino) January 18, 2024

6.

Henry Tudor prepping for a night out on Bosworth https://t.co/cOXLjK4FVg — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 18, 2024

7.

You just know he is going apeshit in his lord's wheat fields later https://t.co/jY6TEvK86s — regular sized ackman (@pleas4nt) January 18, 2024

8.

Any holidays coming up? Nah mate Hundred Years' War innit, them arrows won't fire themselves https://t.co/NlbQmDzB7X — Bruce Gorrie (@bsgorrie) January 18, 2024

9.