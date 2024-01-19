The ‘Edgar’ bowl cut hairstyle got a laugh, but these comments made it so much funnier
In the world of hair, there’s something called the ‘Edgar’ or the ‘Vector’. Let’s call it what it is …a bowl cut.
@kzfadez Part1. White boy wants an Edgar haircut – ##Barbertok##barber##oddlysatisfying##katybarber##besthoustonbarber##losangelesbarber##labarber##miamibarber##houstonbarber##katytx##cypressbarber##dallasbarbers ♬ act ii: date @ 8 – 4Batz
Its latest incarnation seems to have originated in Latin America, before spreading northwards. Similarly, a clip of that young man’s Edgar cut spread to Twitter/X, where it went wildly viral.
Here’s an insider 2024 trend tip: this is the hottest haircut of the year. pic.twitter.com/RweZubpbKm
— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 16, 2024
The throwback haircut got a laugh, but the comments were even funnier. Check out these standout offerings.
1.
“Going anywhere nice this summer?”
“Yeah. Agincourt” https://t.co/6ISuuPuHbm
— Average Human Teessider (@utb_smith) January 18, 2024
2.
William the Conqueror finally getting credit for his pioneering look https://t.co/0usYoNqkhE
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 18, 2024
3.
All the lads getting their "Communion Cut" in 1989 x https://t.co/VlN9O37kRi
— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 18, 2024
4.
The year is 1355. The plague has finally receded. You're the hottest thing this side of Padua. https://t.co/BO2m9TK9mr
— Sophie Michell (@SophieMHistory) January 18, 2024
5.
good news for the Inspiral Carpets https://t.co/VaLjoQcdDJ
— katie (@pipterino) January 18, 2024
6.
Henry Tudor prepping for a night out on Bosworth https://t.co/cOXLjK4FVg
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 18, 2024
7.
You just know he is going apeshit in his lord's wheat fields later https://t.co/jY6TEvK86s
— regular sized ackman (@pleas4nt) January 18, 2024
8.
Any holidays coming up? Nah mate Hundred Years' War innit, them arrows won't fire themselves https://t.co/NlbQmDzB7X
— Bruce Gorrie (@bsgorrie) January 18, 2024
9.
What was old is now new… pic.twitter.com/L9qoDKeSKs
— DrStoooopid (@DrStoooopid) January 16, 2024