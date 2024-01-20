The Good Liars awarded Ron DeSantis a participation trophy for effort in the Primaries

Entertainment

Davram Stiefler of the Good Liars took pity on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – sort of – when he brought him a gift at the Iowa Caucus.

“Now you’re probably not going to win the election, right? But we’re proud of you for trying.” “I don’t do participation trophies, sorry buddy.”

TikTok users stopped laughing at the Republican also-ran just long enough to leave these comments.

Bruhh even his wife laughed.

Noah EARTHLING

HE WENT TO GRAB IT AT FIRST!!!!

Dubyateee

You’d think DeSantis would have a sense of humor… He is after all a joke.

LowCountrySC

The Good Liars never miss.

Lauren

We need a Desantis smile emoji.

HokieJoe99

DeSantis losing credibility fast, dude should of waited 4 yrs as he has no chance in this election.

RDP1019

Trophy should have been some high heel shoes.

mb20202rico

He should have taken the award. It will be the only thing he’ll win this year.

Joseph Sweet

Epic…best embarrassing moment of his Career.

YodaDaddy1803

DeSantis almost cried. That was mean. Don’t make him cry.

VJS

He really earned it. Bro spent MILLIONs for that trophy.

Drew

DeSantis could have turned the incident to his advantage.

If desantis had a sense of humor about this he would have jumped to second place.

Pharnick1

Jimmy Horton imagined a slightly funnier scenario.

Should have handed it to him first, and then explained what it was. So, as he’s being escorted out DeSantis is stuck holding this trophy.

The whole thing reminded us of the time Davram’s fellow Good Liar Jason Selvig called Donald Trump boring. Let’s take a look.

READ MORE

The takedown of these MAGA Christians insisting the Bible be taught in schools is simply magnificent

Source @goodliars Image Screengrab