A hilarious misunderstanding led to ‘non-binary Steely Dan’

Over on Reddit, u/Grouchy-Awareness-66 posted a screenshot of a funny misunderstanding about the rock band Steely Dan.

As well as having a chuckle at the mix-up, Reddit users were heartened that it didn’t lead to any of the nasty bigoted comments that so often crop up when gender identity is discussed.

It’s certainly silly but it actually makes me really happy, everyone involved was well intentioned and I’m always glad someone else might be getting into my favorite band.

zestylime59

Haha at least they were respectful!

zinko999

Steely Dan is two people, Steely and Dan.

xXbiscuit99

It made an appearance on Twitter/X.

can’t stop thinking about non binary steely dan pic.twitter.com/ODcHiQyy9T — wrestle with jimmy cocoa puff (@grace_roso) January 15, 2024

