Entertainment

A hilarious misunderstanding led to ‘non-binary Steely Dan’

Poke Staff. Updated January 21st, 2024

Over on Reddit, u/Grouchy-Awareness-66 posted a screenshot of a funny misunderstanding about the rock band Steely Dan.

As well as having a chuckle at the mix-up, Reddit users were heartened that it didn’t lead to any of the nasty bigoted comments that so often crop up when gender identity is discussed.

It’s certainly silly but it actually makes me really happy, everyone involved was well intentioned and I’m always glad someone else might be getting into my favorite band.
zestylime59

Haha at least they were respectful!
zinko999

Steely Dan is two people, Steely and Dan.
xXbiscuit99

It made an appearance on Twitter/X.

These were our favourite responses.

Alex Williams pointed out something relevant to the conversation.

Source Reddit H/T @grace_roso Image Reddit