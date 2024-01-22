Michael McIntyre haunted Bradley Walsh with a Chase question that went viral 13 years ago and it’s magnificent

Celebrity

To Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – not a phrase we’ve used before – where the comedian and presenter surprised Bradley Walsh with a moment from The Chase that went viral 13 years ago.

And it’s really rather magnificent.

Nothing in 2024 is gonna top this pic.twitter.com/MkrRdSpT3U — Matthew (@DiscipleOfBrad) January 20, 2024

He won’t pronounce it wrong again, presumably.

And just in case you can’t remember that moment from all those years ago (of course you remember …)

Context for the uninitiated pic.twitter.com/korcIh8KKA — 1 (@killamonshem) January 21, 2024

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

The "NO!" of desperation is superb… twice! pic.twitter.com/3PN2BimVxq — ʙʙʀᴀᴅʟᴇy (noc.social/@29821632) (@_29821632) January 21, 2024

I love that she walked in with her ski’s like she’d ski’ed all the way from Germany — Reiss George️‍ (@ReissGeorge20) January 21, 2024

why is bradley on his fuckin deathbed lmao — jack yae tangent of the IXth legion (@jacktangent) January 21, 2024

To conclude.

Fanny Chmelar surprising Bradley Walsh in bed is peak Saturday night TV pic.twitter.com/Vu8qGPgWMP — Tom Glenwright (@Tom_Glenwright) January 20, 2024

But most of all, this.

Nice to see Bradley Walsh on TV again, haven't heard about him in so long — Huw Jenkins (@Sienc) January 21, 2024

