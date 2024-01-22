News

Newspaper letter of the week

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2024

Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the week goes to Michael Shelton and this letter to The Times.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And here’s just a fraction of the enormous response it prompted.

Here’s wishing HM and anyone else having the treatment, a speedy recovery.

Source @marrtoffee