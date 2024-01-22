Newspaper letter of the week
Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the week goes to Michael Shelton and this letter to The Times.
And here’s just a fraction of the enormous response it prompted.
Absolutely, it’s pleasing to see a positive effect of the Kings decision to go public on his condition but for those us who are waiting several months for a corrective procedure it’s bitter sweet news; and for some very upsetting.
— Steven Jolly (@148SJ) January 20, 2024
Yes my dad been on the waiting list to he goes in for his treatment in a few weeks, that’s if its not cancelled
— Halton Christmas Toy Appeal (@HaltonToyappeal) January 20, 2024
I hope you’re not suggesting that Charles Windsor has not been on an NHS waiting list. That age-old British tradition of queuing and waiting for your turn still holds good? Doesn’t it?
— Red Dave. (@RedDave75319501) January 20, 2024
Here’s wishing HM and anyone else having the treatment, a speedy recovery.
