Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the week goes to Michael Shelton and this letter to The Times.

Today’s Times pic.twitter.com/tMbJYuysju — Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) January 20, 2024

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And here’s just a fraction of the enormous response it prompted.

Absolutely, it’s pleasing to see a positive effect of the Kings decision to go public on his condition but for those us who are waiting several months for a corrective procedure it’s bitter sweet news; and for some very upsetting. — Steven Jolly (@148SJ) January 20, 2024

Yes my dad been on the waiting list to he goes in for his treatment in a few weeks, that’s if its not cancelled — Halton Christmas Toy Appeal (@HaltonToyappeal) January 20, 2024

I hope you’re not suggesting that Charles Windsor has not been on an NHS waiting list. That age-old British tradition of queuing and waiting for your turn still holds good? Doesn’t it? — Red Dave. (@RedDave75319501) January 20, 2024

Here’s wishing HM and anyone else having the treatment, a speedy recovery.

Source @marrtoffee