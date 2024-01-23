Watch this sweary nan’s hilarious reaction to Saltburn turn the air blue

Entertainment

The black comedy-thriller Saltburn has had people’s eyes on stalks as actor Barry Keoghan completely embraced the extremely NSFW elements of the film, including nudity and sexual scenes. Highly unusual sexual scenes.

Here are a few things people have had to say about it.

My one regret so far in the year 2024 is watching Saltburn. pic.twitter.com/GzrPFd7pmG — lapis love (@alwayslapislove) January 15, 2024

POV: you just finished watching Saltburn pic.twitter.com/2gT7rJ5Uwo — ᛕꪖᦓꫝ (@kashscult) January 17, 2024

While most of us would sooner jump on LEGO in bare feet than watch nudity or sex scenes with our parents or grandparents, popular TikTok user @beauthebeard deliberately subjected his very funny and sweary nan to an eyeful.

She wasn’t a bit happy about it – and the air turned blue.

Move over, Catherine Tate, there’s a new sweary nan in town.

Her frank review went down a storm. Check out these reactions.

Get her on Gogglebox please.

Ami

Genuinely best reaction about Saltburn I’ve seen.

Steph

Nan not wanting to watch it but can’t take her eyes off it. This lady is a national treasure.

Hayley

The best part is her eyes keeps sneaking to the tv. Brilliant.

Lauren’s

She killed me off it’s her accent that tops it off.

KaymarieX

I’m gonna have to watch it now.

Queen Lucky

I love it when grans swear like troopers. It just doesn’t look like things like that would come out of their mouths.

Jennaxoxox

I love how it’s him dancing that made him declare ‘he’s lost the plot’, after EVERYTHING.

Danielle

Get her to watch Catherine Tate I need to see the reaction.

Lara B

jade_lol*110 added –

I thought she was commentating on an Arsenal game.

We’d actually love to hear her commentating on an Arsenal game, but until that happens, let’s take a look back at when Beau set her on the DPD man, who was incredibly lucky he’d already driven off.

Never mind Gogglebox, give this woman her own TV show.

