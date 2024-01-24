Chris Barker has changed the names of the ‘Gladiators’ in the title sequence and it’s wonderful
The recent return of Gladiators on TV has been a roaring success – just proper good family-friendly Saturday night TV. And now the fantastically creative Chris Barker has given the show’s title sequence a surreal makeover by changing the names of the contestants to something less family-friendly. He posted the video on Twitter/X.
Let’s jump straight in. They’re not all safe for work.
These British #Gladiators names are wild. pic.twitter.com/sx0g1LbhMI
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) January 20, 2024
Excellent! Who is your favourite?
The video got a lot of love on Twitter, as you’d expect…
1.
Coughed up a lung laughing at SLAG
— Sam (@sam_bambs) January 20, 2024
2.
Sensational!! They just kept getting better and better!
— D-Ga (@D_gaaaa) January 21, 2024
3.
This week's reason why I can't delete this accursed app. Wheezing here.
— Rachel (@stillstroppy) January 21, 2024
4.
Genuinely the hardest I've laughed this year so far.
— Martin Wiggins (@Mintsaucemania) January 20, 2024
5.
This turns from good to a work of brilliance half way through https://t.co/0iy7i1OZA8
— Dan! McKee – special guest appearance (@danieljmckee) January 21, 2024
6.
I've just watched this 4 times and am immediately going to watch it at least 4 more https://t.co/7kikvHdN53
— Throrgon (@throrgon) January 20, 2024
7.
This is the funniest thing I have seen for some time! https://t.co/6M3BKJkL0S
— ElaineGolding (@Elainebks) January 20, 2024
8.
You know you’re old when you laugh loudest at Gripper Stebson! https://t.co/a5HbU2fidD
— SlipperBoots (@slipperboots) January 21, 2024
9.
I’d watch this https://t.co/0gOO6C8PJp
— Tony Cuomo-Welsh Bobsleigh Team 2007 runners up (@tony_como) January 21, 2024
It’s good to see the old names returning.
These are traditional British names, what do you mean
— Joel “Bam” Watts (@Bamalam) January 20, 2024
If you enjoyed seeing these, you could own a Chris Barker original – if you’re quick.
I don't have a soundcloud, but I've got 8 of these prints still looking for an owner if anyone's interested… pic.twitter.com/zOBm3AfRsr
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) January 21, 2024
