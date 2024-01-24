Entertainment

Chris Barker has changed the names of the ‘Gladiators’ in the title sequence and it’s wonderful

David Harris. Updated January 24th, 2024

The recent return of Gladiators on TV has been a roaring success – just proper good family-friendly Saturday night TV. And now the fantastically creative Chris Barker has given the show’s title sequence a surreal makeover by changing the names of the contestants to something less family-friendly. He posted the video on Twitter/X.

Let’s jump straight in. They’re not all safe for work.

Excellent! Who is your favourite?

The video got a lot of love on Twitter, as you’d expect…

It’s good to see the old names returning.

If you enjoyed seeing these, you could own a Chris Barker original – if you’re quick.

