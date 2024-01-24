Chris Barker has changed the names of the ‘Gladiators’ in the title sequence and it’s wonderful

Entertainment

The recent return of Gladiators on TV has been a roaring success – just proper good family-friendly Saturday night TV. And now the fantastically creative Chris Barker has given the show’s title sequence a surreal makeover by changing the names of the contestants to something less family-friendly. He posted the video on Twitter/X.

Let’s jump straight in. They’re not all safe for work.

Excellent! Who is your favourite?

The video got a lot of love on Twitter, as you’d expect…

1.

Coughed up a lung laughing at SLAG — Sam (@sam_bambs) January 20, 2024

2.

Sensational!! They just kept getting better and better! — D-Ga (@D_gaaaa) January 21, 2024

3.

This week's reason why I can't delete this accursed app. Wheezing here. — Rachel (@stillstroppy) January 21, 2024

4.

Genuinely the hardest I've laughed this year so far. — Martin Wiggins (@Mintsaucemania) January 20, 2024

5.

This turns from good to a work of brilliance half way through https://t.co/0iy7i1OZA8 — Dan! McKee – special guest appearance (@danieljmckee) January 21, 2024

6.

I've just watched this 4 times and am immediately going to watch it at least 4 more https://t.co/7kikvHdN53 — Throrgon (@throrgon) January 20, 2024

7.

This is the funniest thing I have seen for some time! https://t.co/6M3BKJkL0S — ElaineGolding (@Elainebks) January 20, 2024

8.

You know you’re old when you laugh loudest at Gripper Stebson! https://t.co/a5HbU2fidD — SlipperBoots (@slipperboots) January 21, 2024

9.

I’d watch this https://t.co/0gOO6C8PJp — Tony Cuomo-Welsh Bobsleigh Team 2007 runners up (@tony_como) January 21, 2024

It’s good to see the old names returning.

These are traditional British names, what do you mean — Joel “Bam” Watts (@Bamalam) January 20, 2024

If you enjoyed seeing these, you could own a Chris Barker original – if you’re quick.

I don't have a soundcloud, but I've got 8 of these prints still looking for an owner if anyone's interested… pic.twitter.com/zOBm3AfRsr — christhebarker (@christhebarker) January 21, 2024

READ MORE

Limmy had a frank rebuttal to viewers of Gladiators who thought they’d spotted him on the show

Source Chris Barker Image Chris Barker