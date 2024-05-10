Entertainment films

Like us, you might not have seen The Break-Up, the 2006 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn.

And, like us, you might find yourself trying to find out which the hell streaming service might be showing it tonight after this 12-second clip just went wildly viral on Twitter.

It was posted by the always followable @historyinmemes and it was just what we needed at the end of a supposedly short (but very long) week.

This is one of the greatest comebacks in cinema history pic.twitter.com/lYHoVXxFwo — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 9, 2024

Boom!

Yes! Vince Vaughn was great in this movie — Florida Man (@DaveInTheHSV) May 9, 2024

My brother in law one time messaged me this clip saying “when your sister and I get in a fight about you” https://t.co/secfczRntN — Patches O’Houlihan (@sondraa) May 9, 2024

For those who are wondering, this clip is from the movie: The Break-Up “The Break-Up” is a romantic comedy-drama film released in 2006. The movie is set in Chicago and revolves around an art dealer named Brooke Meyers (played by Jennifer Aniston) and her immature boyfriend,… pic.twitter.com/vuoU4MHqjN — Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) May 9, 2024

I’ll never not laugh at it no matter how many times I’ve seen it https://t.co/UlYQIdbjal — Gator don’t play no shi*t! (@CashAppRecords) May 9, 2024

I watched this movie again recently and it didn’t age well. I remember it being funny bc I’m a fan of Vince and Jenn but they both seemed toxic as hell. He does have some great one liners though. — Leo (@MrBuckSlate) May 9, 2024

“My sister has been through a lot” — “Of D!ck” — *~_Big Dre_~* (@Andree22_00) May 9, 2024

We’re trying not to let the 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes put us off. Still haven’t found where to stream it though.

Source @historyinmemes