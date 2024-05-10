Entertainment films

‘One of the greatest comebacks in cinema history’

John Plunkett. Updated May 10th, 2024

Like us, you might not have seen The Break-Up, the 2006 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn.

And, like us, you might find yourself trying to find out which the hell streaming service might be showing it tonight after this 12-second clip just went wildly viral on Twitter.

It was posted by the always followable @historyinmemes and it was just what we needed at the end of a supposedly short (but very long) week.

Boom!

We’re trying not to let the 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes put us off. Still haven’t found where to stream it though.

Source @historyinmemes