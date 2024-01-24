Piers Morgan said people who boast about turning him down will be banned for life and was mocked into next week

Celebrity

Piers Morgan, it appears, isn’t happy with people turning down an invite to appear on his Talk TV show.

Not only that, he’s really not happy if they then go on to Twitter to tell everyone how – and why – they refused to appear.

We’re not sure it’s quite the threat he appears to think it is – ‘refuse to come on my show and I won’t let you come on my show, ever!’ – but whatever gets him through the night, eh?

Presumably he had this sort of thing in mind when he wrote the tweet.

So yesterday I was asked to be on Piers Morgan’s show “uncensored” (only uncensored depending on who you are) to discuss the Muslim prayer ban. I wasn’t going to post my response but have decided to for the reasons below pic.twitter.com/yWVemgotBg — nadeine (@najourno) January 23, 2024

And this person.

Was unavailable for tonight’s @PiersUncensored. If I was available, I would have said no. Nothing against the very respectful and courteous bookies @kieronmirch and @BharatiNaikNews. Everything to do with @piersmorgan, his ‘journalism’ and his treatment of Muslim guests. pic.twitter.com/5TePWH99nG — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) January 23, 2024

And very possibly this person.

You disingenuous clown.. I blocked you 6 weeks ago for leading a campaign to boycott my show. https://t.co/fzxyYQw27J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2024

Lifetime ban, no appeals!

And we mention it because his threat got just the sort of reaction you though it would, and it’s really rather joyful.

Oh no .. what will they do now — sasha (@sashakaka445) January 24, 2024

Can that please be made retroactive as well? Pretty please! https://t.co/G9msBxjWeg — Imam Tom Facchine (@ImamTomFacchine) January 24, 2024

Theres an appeals process for your show ??? — sasha (@sashakaka445) January 24, 2024

Can you please invite me so I can refuse and receive said lifetime ban. Make it a 2 for 1 and throw in a block too. Many thanks in advance.#snowflake https://t.co/Ff0sEWEQu3 — Dr Asim Qureshi ️➡️️ (@AsimCP) January 24, 2024

Piers in Tears — Temba Bashira (@tembu_699) January 24, 2024

I just refused to go on Piers’ show https://t.co/EGyNAs6AdB — Daniel York Loh (@DanielYorkLoh) January 24, 2024

This just screams how many people have turned your show down ‍♂️ — Rory Synnott (@RorSyns) January 24, 2024

To conclude …

Piers Morgan’s way of saying “I dumped you first” pic.twitter.com/hG4pGTFfGr — Fahad Ansari (Stop the Gaza genocide) (@fahadansari) January 24, 2024

