Celebrity

Piers Morgan said people who boast about turning him down will be banned for life and was mocked into next week

Poke Staff. Updated January 24th, 2024

Piers Morgan, it appears, isn’t happy with people turning down an invite to appear on his Talk TV show.

Not only that, he’s really not happy if they then go on to Twitter to tell everyone how – and why – they refused to appear.

We’re not sure it’s quite the threat he appears to think it is – ‘refuse to come on my show and I won’t let you come on my show, ever!’ – but whatever gets him through the night, eh?

Presumably he had this sort of thing in mind when he wrote the tweet.

And this person.

And very possibly this person.

Lifetime ban, no appeals!

And we mention it because his threat got just the sort of reaction you though it would, and it’s really rather joyful.

To conclude …

Source @piersmorgan