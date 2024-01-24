Animals

These pet groomers’ hilarious impressions of animals having their nails trimmed had people howling

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2024

To the good people of the Heritage Animal Hospital, where staff went viral – wildly viral – on TikTok with their impressions of all the different animals they deal with coming in to have their nails trimmed.

And it’s absolutely 100% the one minute of escapism you need right now.

@heritage.animal.h Different breeds during nail trims . #pittbull #greatdane #chihuahua #cats #husky #yorkie #boxer #pug #nailtrends #vetmedlife #vetmedhumor #fyp #foryourpage ♬ original sound – Heritage Animal Hospital

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Give them an Academy Award and give it to them now.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @ImJustBrittney TikTok @heritage.animal.h