These pet groomers’ hilarious impressions of animals having their nails trimmed had people howling
To the good people of the Heritage Animal Hospital, where staff went viral – wildly viral – on TikTok with their impressions of all the different animals they deal with coming in to have their nails trimmed.
And it’s absolutely 100% the one minute of escapism you need right now.
@heritage.animal.h Different breeds during nail trims . #pittbull #greatdane #chihuahua #cats #husky #yorkie #boxer #pug #nailtrends #vetmedlife #vetmedhumor #fyp #foryourpage ♬ original sound – Heritage Animal Hospital
Just in case that’s tricky to watch …
Y’all this tickled meeeee lmao I love dogs man. pic.twitter.com/eUW052V2Gi
— … (@ImJustBrittney) January 24, 2024
Give them an Academy Award and give it to them now.
The back arch on the cat took me OUTTTT
— AJ (@black_bettyc) January 24, 2024
husky killed me cause i know for a FACT that’s how they be they tooo loud
— TyjuanaLikeMexico (@_richesthoochie) January 24, 2024
my yorkie poo definitely does this with his paw anytime someone tries to touch it lol
— NOT RICH BUT NOT POWE ♂️ (@craigpowejr) January 24, 2024
The great dane being stiff asl as well as big asf took me out
— love•eternal (@LovedByDaSun) January 24, 2024
To conclude …
So accurate it’s scary
— – Club Paradise. (@yellaboi_dee) January 24, 2024
Source Twitter @ImJustBrittney TikTok @heritage.animal.h