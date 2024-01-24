These pet groomers’ hilarious impressions of animals having their nails trimmed had people howling

Animals

To the good people of the Heritage Animal Hospital, where staff went viral – wildly viral – on TikTok with their impressions of all the different animals they deal with coming in to have their nails trimmed.

And it’s absolutely 100% the one minute of escapism you need right now.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Y’all this tickled meeeee lmao I love dogs man. pic.twitter.com/eUW052V2Gi — … (@ImJustBrittney) January 24, 2024

Give them an Academy Award and give it to them now.

The back arch on the cat took me OUTTTT — AJ (@black_bettyc) January 24, 2024

husky killed me cause i know for a FACT that’s how they be they tooo loud — TyjuanaLikeMexico‍ (@_richesthoochie) January 24, 2024

my yorkie poo definitely does this with his paw anytime someone tries to touch it lol — NOT RICH BUT NOT POWE ‍♂️ (@craigpowejr) January 24, 2024

The great dane being stiff asl as well as big asf took me out — love•eternal (@LovedByDaSun) January 24, 2024

To conclude …

So accurate it’s scary — – Club Paradise. (@yellaboi_dee) January 24, 2024

Source Twitter @ImJustBrittney TikTok @heritage.animal.h