Tom Hollander explaining the difficulties of almost sharing a name with Tom Holland is an unmissable three minutes

Celebrity

The absolutely brilliant actor and writer Tom Hollander is probably best known as the eponymous Rev from the sitcom he co-wrote, Mr. Collins in the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, or as Quentin from the hit series The White Lotus.

While we’re big fans of Tom’s work, there is undeniably someone with a very similar name who is rather more well known in the entertainment world, and that’s Spider-Man star Tom Holland. No ‘er’.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Tom spoke to Seth about the difficulty of sharing most of his name with a huge celebrity. His delivery made it into comedy gold.

“I’m introduced to somebody’s very, very excited, then confused, then disappointed children.”

There was a lot of love for Tom (HollandER) in the comments.

Listen, some of us are actually huge Tom HollandER stans

LAWtoLWA

He should play Peter Parkerer.

Mick

Seth asked him one question and he unloaded.

Becky

Real talk that’s mad though. Hollander has been in this game for many years and to see such a large sum from one movie for a 20 yo must’ve been guttin.

Char

The other Tom is Holland but to be fair, this Tom is Hollander.

Halldór Marteinsson

Do we even have a British actor who is not funny in real life?

Dr Ali Shahed

Somewhere in the world a Tom Holl is being born who will be more famous.

Woody Geronimo

You’ll always be Mr. Collins to me.

Amanda

The kids are just traumatized thinking that their parents played a prank on them. Don’t worry guys, things are looking up, Tom Hollander just got cast as the new spiderman.

Relatablejennie

CurlyKW threw another one into the mix.

I’m also fond of the historian Tom Holland. We need Tom Hollander, Tom Holland (actor) Dom Holland (comedian / Tom’s dad) and Tom Holland (historian) to get together.

Dom

Shrugsstuff had this excellent notion.

I’m now wondering if there’s a Tom Hollandest out there somewhere.

We reeeeeally hope there is. In the meantime, here’s Tom talking about playing American Truman Capote in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

READ MORE

Tom Hollander’s brilliant ‘A Life in the Day’ might be the best one ever

Source @latenightseth Image Screengrab, Screengrab