This amazing coincidence overheard in a salon was nothing if not hair-raising

Over on TikTok, people have been sharing tales of weird coincidences they’ve experienced.

It all started with this “coincidence” from Kabba Gabba – @nobinariodeloro.

What are the odds?

A lot of people have stitched with Kabba Gabba, and it’s a fun rabbit hole to go down, but start here.

Australian hairdresser, Libby Morph found herself in the perfect position to witness a coincidence of a personal nature slowly reveal itself from the clients’ chairs in her salon in Perth, back in 2008.

Watch to the end.

That’s not the ending we were expecting. If you saw it coming, congratulations, Detective Inspector.

With well over six million views, you won’t be surprised to learn that the comments section has been alive.

Here are a few that really captured the mood.

Universe said “Times up today James Brown”

Daynamite Not the king of soul today.

Libby Morph

Double dumped and mom whoopin.

Sierra Aspen

I was sure she was going to say that’s my husband.

Kaypie903

Mum met both daughter in laws at the same time.

Bree Hunter

The universe was certainly universing that day.

Sophie Seddon There was a shift in the force.

Libby Morph

The first bit I saw coming, but that end, did not see that coming at all.

Mikayla Joyce695 Neither did we.

Libby Morph

THE GASP I GUSPED.

Hannah Brown 966

Hay_Hey_Lee would have liked some comeuppance.

This is where the mum should have rang him & said he needs to come to the h/dressers it’s an emergency.

In fact, many people including u/purplehairtoooldtocare really wanted to know how it played out.

PART TWOOOOOOO YOU CANT POUR THAT KINDA TEA AND THEN NOT LET US HAVE THE CUP!!!

Libby obliged.

Sadly, not an ambush, but we’d all love to have been a fly on the wall when his mum saw him next. Legend has it his ears are ringing to this day.

Give Libby a follow for more tales from behind the chair.

A wife surprised her husband with a pet dog and what followed was the most fabulous coincidence

