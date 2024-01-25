Entertainment

Comedian Lorna Rose has posted her ‘audition’ to be a Doctor Who assistant, and it’s wonderful

David Harris. Updated January 25th, 2024

Comedian Lorna Rose Treen, who, among other things, is the most recent winner of the Funniest Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe award, has posted a video of herself auditioning for the role of a Doctor Who assistant.

For fans of the program, there’s a lot to recognise and it’s a hilarious treat …

Spot on! She’s surely a shoo-in for the role. Others loved it too …

There was just one slight director’s note.

