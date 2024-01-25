Comedian Lorna Rose has posted her ‘audition’ to be a Doctor Who assistant, and it’s wonderful

Entertainment

Comedian Lorna Rose Treen, who, among other things, is the most recent winner of the Funniest Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe award, has posted a video of herself auditioning for the role of a Doctor Who assistant.

For fans of the program, there’s a lot to recognise and it’s a hilarious treat …

My audition to be a doctor who assistant pic.twitter.com/kTDGYrijkZ — Lorna Rose Christmas Treen (@lornlornlors) December 18, 2023

Spot on! She’s surely a shoo-in for the role. Others loved it too …

Sorry Tea Davies, but whatever plans you've got for the next Who series, you're changing them. This is the new assistant now. Start refilming. https://t.co/iuodElqC2Q — Snowkitten (@elikisnowkitten) January 1, 2024

Just give this woman the fcking job! https://t.co/wWHaMevdXz — Dame (@Dame_Media) December 30, 2023

This is class https://t.co/7wRf70AmOx — Dank Ackroyd (@dank_ackroyd) December 30, 2023

Art — TIMOTHY KELLY (@therealjimjelly) December 18, 2023

Absolutely perfect for the new RTD era — David Roberts (@redbrumrob) December 18, 2023

Brilliant. I hope to see you on the big screen soon — Johnny Zen (@johnnyzen) December 31, 2023

You made me smile – you have the part — 0xay.sats (@0xay_eth) December 30, 2023

There was just one slight director’s note.

Very close but didn't demonstrate a witty line about the TARDIS being bigger on the inside. https://t.co/eHPbPdYGja — Clockwise (@Clockwisesss) December 30, 2023

