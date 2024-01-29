Rosena Allin-Khan told Nadine Dorries to pipe down and a nation cheered

Entertainment

On Sunday, the MP for Tooting – Dr. Rosena Allin-Khan – explained that the public has had enough of the governing party not taking things seriously. It was a powerful statement.

Rosena Allin-Khan, "People are totally fed up of the pantomime of the Conservative government.. There is a huge amount of distrust over how the pandemic was handled.. They're fed up of being an MP one minute than auditioning to be on reality TV shows" "Keir Starmer isn't… pic.twitter.com/Em3qPVe5fn — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 28, 2024

As if to illustrate her point, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch sniped about Nadine Dorries‘ book, and Ms. Dorries hit back by accusing Ms. Badenoch of being involved in a plot to topple Boris Johnson.

It led to this burst of frustration for Dr. Allin-Khan

Rosena Allin-Khan(Labour MP): "All we've seen for the last 10 minutes… is fighting & bad mouthing between politicians… pipe down, Nadine."#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/TlIQ8ufnGp — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 28, 2024

Who told who to 'pipe down' this morning?! https://t.co/ywdV3pZ0rd — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 28, 2024

There are people who would pay good money to tell Nadine Dorries to pipe down, and the glorious moment got a virtual thumbs up.

1.

Nobody fucking tells ME to pipe down!!! pic.twitter.com/oLW7boIUHz — Alan Thompson (@AlanThompson58) January 28, 2024

2.

Anyone else fancy a t-shirt saying ‘Pipe down , Nadine!’ ? https://t.co/JEZRjV244T — Stu Vincent (@stuvincent) January 28, 2024

3.

#bbclaurak

This offensive Labour MP telling the highly respected & much loved Nadine Dorries to ‘pipe down’ is OUTRAGEOUS!

Nads has always been a polite & well mannered politician who has always been tolerant of others.

This bullying of her sickens me!pic.twitter.com/8RkzbaEwCW — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 28, 2024

4.

About time somebody told Dories to pipe down. Long overdue. — Crispy (@ChrisPratley4) January 28, 2024

5.

6.

7.

Why are the media still seeking Mad Nads opinions … well said @DrRosena speaking …for the nation https://t.co/Ekr0jToK7D — jane (@janeturnbull17) January 28, 2024

8.

All during Covid, Allin-khan worked on a covid ward. Often sacrificing family time to do so. All during Covid #nadine didn’t. And that’s all you need to know#bbclaurak https://t.co/90ZvIB40QN — ☕️Carol Hedges (also at @caroljhedges) (@riotgrandma72) January 28, 2024

9.

Nadine being told to pipe down on a Sunday morning…absolute vibes #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/kqANIfVPZo — Miss_AC (@Miss_AC1) January 28, 2024

10.

A proper slam-dunk from RA-K. — Jane and Zoé (@JaneRackham2) January 28, 2024

11.

Well said Dr Allin-Khan. Well said indeed — Laceybod (@Laceybod) January 28, 2024

We’ll leave the last word to Dr. Allin-Khan.

Sometimes, you just gotta call it out. https://t.co/kAzVpSKITO — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) January 28, 2024

READ MORE

In a great loss to unintentional comedy, Nadine Dorries’ talk show has been cancelled – 16 farewell messages

Source HaggisUK Image Screengrab