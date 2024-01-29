Entertainment

Rosena Allin-Khan told Nadine Dorries to pipe down and a nation cheered

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 29th, 2024

On Sunday, the MP for Tooting – Dr. Rosena Allin-Khan – explained that the public has had enough of the governing party not taking things seriously. It was a powerful statement.

As if to illustrate her point, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch sniped about Nadine Dorries‘ book, and Ms. Dorries hit back by accusing Ms. Badenoch of being involved in a plot to topple Boris Johnson.

It led to this burst of frustration for Dr. Allin-Khan

There are people who would pay good money to tell Nadine Dorries to pipe down, and the glorious moment got a virtual thumbs up.

We’ll leave the last word to Dr. Allin-Khan.

Source HaggisUK Image Screengrab