19 miniature epiphanies from Reddit’s r/Showerthoughts

Poke Staff. Updated January 31st, 2024

The r/Showerthoughts subreddit describes itself as –

A subreddit for sharing those miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.

Which is a posh way of saying ‘the weird things that pop into your head while you’re in the shower’ – or trying to get to sleep. And here are some top posts.

1.


u/tearsaresweat
2.

Millions of people wake up at the exact same second from using their cell phone as an alarm clock.
u/hateful_presley13

3.

In Toy Story it must be pure agony to exist as an unassembled lego set.
u/alphagusta

4.

Mars is the only planet we know is completely inhabited by robots.
u/Midnight_Poet

5.

Every jock, bully, or thug you’ve ever seen in a movie has actually just been a theater kid pretending to be one.
u/mracurite

6.

Even if we would have gotten a letter from Hogwarts, our parents would have never believed it was real and let us travel to London to run against a wall. We never had a chance.
u/aijahas

7.


edenspawn
8.

The older you get the longer Monopoly games last because all players become more fiscally responsible.
u/fandangledvietnamese

9.

You can basically violate any culture’s cuisine by putting ketchup on it.
u/distortedsymbol

10.

Socks and shoes are kind of like carpet and floor, just attached to your feet instead of the ground.
u/krapulander

