19 miniature epiphanies from Reddit’s r/Showerthoughts

Millions of people wake up at the exact same second from using their cell phone as an alarm clock.

u/hateful_presley13

In Toy Story it must be pure agony to exist as an unassembled lego set.

u/alphagusta

Mars is the only planet we know is completely inhabited by robots.

u/Midnight_Poet

Every jock, bully, or thug you’ve ever seen in a movie has actually just been a theater kid pretending to be one.

u/mracurite

Even if we would have gotten a letter from Hogwarts, our parents would have never believed it was real and let us travel to London to run against a wall. We never had a chance.

u/aijahas

The older you get the longer Monopoly games last because all players become more fiscally responsible.

u/fandangledvietnamese

You can basically violate any culture’s cuisine by putting ketchup on it.

u/distortedsymbol

