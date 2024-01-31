19 miniature epiphanies from Reddit’s r/Showerthoughts
The r/Showerthoughts subreddit describes itself as –
A subreddit for sharing those miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.
Which is a posh way of saying ‘the weird things that pop into your head while you’re in the shower’ – or trying to get to sleep. And here are some top posts.
1.
u/tearsaresweat
Screengrab
2.
Millions of people wake up at the exact same second from using their cell phone as an alarm clock.
u/hateful_presley13
3.
In Toy Story it must be pure agony to exist as an unassembled lego set.
u/alphagusta
4.
Mars is the only planet we know is completely inhabited by robots.
u/Midnight_Poet
5.
Every jock, bully, or thug you’ve ever seen in a movie has actually just been a theater kid pretending to be one.
u/mracurite
6.
Even if we would have gotten a letter from Hogwarts, our parents would have never believed it was real and let us travel to London to run against a wall. We never had a chance.
u/aijahas
7.
edenspawn
Screengrab
8.
The older you get the longer Monopoly games last because all players become more fiscally responsible.
u/fandangledvietnamese
9.
You can basically violate any culture’s cuisine by putting ketchup on it.
u/distortedsymbol
10.
Article Pages: 1 2
Socks and shoes are kind of like carpet and floor, just attached to your feet instead of the ground.
u/krapulander
1.
u/tearsaresweat
Screengrab
2.
Millions of people wake up at the exact same second from using their cell phone as an alarm clock.
u/hateful_presley13
3.
In Toy Story it must be pure agony to exist as an unassembled lego set.
u/alphagusta
4.
Mars is the only planet we know is completely inhabited by robots.
u/Midnight_Poet
5.
Every jock, bully, or thug you’ve ever seen in a movie has actually just been a theater kid pretending to be one.
u/mracurite
6.
Even if we would have gotten a letter from Hogwarts, our parents would have never believed it was real and let us travel to London to run against a wall. We never had a chance.
u/aijahas
7.
edenspawn
Screengrab
8.
The older you get the longer Monopoly games last because all players become more fiscally responsible.
u/fandangledvietnamese
9.
You can basically violate any culture’s cuisine by putting ketchup on it.
u/distortedsymbol
10.
Socks and shoes are kind of like carpet and floor, just attached to your feet instead of the ground.
u/krapulander