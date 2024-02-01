Gary Barlow is to host yet another celebrity travel show, and people have run out of patience – 15 favourite reactions

Celebrity

There’s no shortage of celebrity travel shows, providing people who can already afford holidays with one that’s not only free, but they get paid for it. Off the top of our heads, we can think of – Travel Man Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job Breaking Dad – with Bradley and Barney Walsh Jack Whitehall – Travels with my Father Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan And never forget the irrepressible Michael Palin, who has done too many to list here.

But there’s to be a new kid on the block in the form of Take That singer and X Factor judge, Gary Barlow.

NEW: #TakeThat's Gary Barlow to front new ITV travel series, travelling across Europe with celebrity guests. More details:https://t.co/Emr2rZlbZP — TV Zone (@tvukzone) January 30, 2024

It looks like ITV’s plan to let Gary shine might be one travel show too far. These reactions said it all. 1. If any male celebrities HAVEN’T been assigned their travel series please can you get in touch so this oversight can be scheduled, thank you https://t.co/wGrCwF6mNA — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 30, 2024

2.

Commissioners – so sorry! We've already got a sitcom about a woman!

Also commissioners: OMG???? A celebrity going on holiday??? WITH OTHER CELEBRITIES?????? THIS IS THE FRESHEST MOST ORIGINAL IDEA WE'VE EVER HEARD!!!!! WE'RE JUST SO PASSIONATE ABOUT GREAT STORYTELLING!!!!! https://t.co/7Qcb3b1Qwo — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 30, 2024

3.

Dear TV channels, please stop commissioning "famous old bloke goes to nice places with his famous mates" series. Thank you. https://t.co/AHTcLhfCmC — Kate (@katebevan) January 30, 2024

4.

Person you don’t like travels to places you’ll never visit with people on a freebie they don’t need to say things you already know in a show you won’t watch. https://t.co/AxFFIolB9D — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) January 30, 2024

5.

So many TV travelogues have set the bar low, but now… https://t.co/ZXjv0h6Jx3 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 30, 2024

6.

TV Exec: …and the person we need to front a travel show with celebrity guests is…(throws dart)…Gary Barlow! Let's see who I could've hit. Bloody hell, Su Pollard? Bloody hell, close one there, lads. https://t.co/M4MeOWBRtB — Ian Hall (@Ian64) January 31, 2024

7.

I can't help but wonder: what is in this for the viewer, exactly? https://t.co/UT2xW0eH1V — Justin Lewis (whenisbirths on rival platforms) (@WhenIsBirths) January 30, 2024

8.

So nice to see these celebrities getting the opportunity to go on holiday and get paid for it. I'm chuffed like mad for them https://t.co/DjgxrjXJIX — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) January 30, 2024

9.

10.

Do you know what I’d love to watch? A travel series fronted by Jason Orange https://t.co/nvPLbGOCWE — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) January 30, 2024

11.

Sink a pint every time he mentions the fact he owns a vineyard, or makes his own wine, and you'll be on your way to A&E before the 2nd ad break. https://t.co/J46AAW9MlM — Captain Howdy (@MajorPazuzu) January 30, 2024

12.

13.

New show should be called

“Peasant Aspirations” and should specifically contain a talk to camera section every week where the celeb talks to viewers telling them how they will never be able to afford this & yet they can & are offered this for free & are actually paid to do it https://t.co/YeICm4hyNU — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) January 30, 2024

14.

Maybe linear television deserves to die. https://t.co/pHWIr798GP — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) January 30, 2024

15.

Alan Partridge has been thinking up TV programme ideas again. https://t.co/RJJrJqtEmy — Andy Mich (@MrAndyMich) January 30, 2024

Not all boy band spinoff shows are out of the question. Get ready for it.

Either give us 'Boyzone's War Zones' or don't bother at all https://t.co/C3ZaZq6sRf — Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) January 30, 2024

We pray a programme commissioner somewhere sees this and gives the public what it wants.

