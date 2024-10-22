Someone said you can’t just post random numbers and expect people to understand, and the internet begged to differ – 18 numerical memory joggers
It may be called X now, but it’s still Twitter at heart – which means that there’s nothing people enjoy more than proving people wrong.
Jim City gave them the opportunity to do just that with this post.
You can’t post a random number and expect people to understand
— Jim City (@JimCity_) October 18, 2024
While we’d argue that what happened next didn’t involve random numbers, it was quite a feast of nostalgia.
See how many of these mean something to you.
1.
42
I beg to differ
— Alan Taylor ️ (@AlanTaylor168) October 20, 2024
2.
8008135
— Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) October 20, 2024
3.
0118999 88199 9119 725 3
— Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) October 20, 2024
4.
Whitehall 1212
— Morris Bright MBE (@MorrisBrightMBE) October 20, 2024
5.
— Kuntie Plopkins (@KunteePlopkins) October 20, 2024
6.
0800 00 1066.
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) October 19, 2024
7.
420 babyyyyyyy
— Aunt Cunt (@AuntCunt) October 20, 2024
8.
52:48
— Richard Dunstan (@Wonkypolicywonk) October 20, 2024
9.
— Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) October 20, 2024