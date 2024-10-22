Twitter nostalgia

Someone said you can’t just post random numbers and expect people to understand, and the internet begged to differ – 18 numerical memory joggers

Poke Staff. Updated October 22nd, 2024

It may be called X now, but it’s still Twitter at heart – which means that there’s nothing people enjoy more than proving people wrong.

Jim City gave them the opportunity to do just that with this post.

While we’d argue that what happened next didn’t involve random numbers, it was quite a feast of nostalgia.

See how many of these mean something to you.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

