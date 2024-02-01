There’s only one video anyone’s talking about today and it’s the very definition of a (NSFW) guilty pleasure (watch to the end!)

Videos

There’s only one video anyone’s talking about on Twitter today and when we say watch to the end, this time we really mean it.

Warning: not entirely safe for work. Got it? Go.

Oh my days.

It prompted no end of comments – no end! – and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

Of all the scenarios I was picturing going wrong here; window breaking, dress ripping, or even sliding down the glass like one of those sad sticky toys you’d throw at the walls, and I still didn’t guess this would happen — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) January 31, 2024

3.

If that was my best friend, I would be getting her next birthday card with a screenshot of that moment printed on the front and giving it to her It’s the gift that keeps on giving if you know her personally — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) January 31, 2024

4.

I would be that friend unable to help because I’m dying with laughter https://t.co/j1eoZitlnl — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@Aja02537920) February 1, 2024

5.

Ha ha ha! Hilarious and so British — Hedgie HighlandHedgie GETTR (@sharonxmartin) January 31, 2024

6.

OMG, I’ve watched this 4 times now & I have face ache from laughing. It’s the friend doubled up laughing that gets me. — CraftyWoman24 (@CraftLover24) January 31, 2024

7.