A boss said being in an office was better for employees’ ‘wellbeing’ and these 15 people had particularly straight-talking feedback

Despite – or, perhaps because – being over four years into hybrid working set-ups for lots of office workers, we’re still having regular arguments about whether being in an office is better and more productive than working from home.

The latest manager to provoke a response is Guillermo Rauch, CEO of a web developer firm. He recently said on Twitter/X:

Offices lead to greater connection, inspiration, community, productivity, and even wellbeing. — Guillermo Rauch (@rauchg) September 18, 2024

First off it should be said that there were people agreed with Rauch’s sentiments, like this person.

work with people who want to be around each other — Aaron Ng (@localghost) September 18, 2024

And this person.

we can debate/argue/complain about in/out of office, but it’s really simple – life is full of choices / trade offs:

1. a company, for better or worse, gets to make the rules on in/out of office — thats their choice

2. you can work for that company or not – thats your choice — Chip Snively (@uncprof1) September 20, 2024

But the majority (well, it looks like the majority from here) were rather keener to take him to town. From the comfort of their home office, obviously.

And these people said it best …

1.

Yeah man let the inspiration flow https://t.co/SU8n7U7BCF pic.twitter.com/zavWDCnz3n — aaron, a hate crime doer (@theyshootactors) September 20, 2024

2.

My hot take is people don’t mind offices, they hate commuting though If everyone was able to live a comfortable life within a 15min walk/train/drive to their office they would probably go in more But this is reserved for the upper management and leadership that can afford to… https://t.co/OACpfTOFOc — faraz (@farazamiruddin) September 19, 2024

3.

Learn to build community without needing people to be forced to stay with you between the hours of 9 to 5 to pay their bills https://t.co/e63f8l0Ijn — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) September 20, 2024

4.

Offices lead to energy-vampires forcing their other coworkers to give them greater connection, inspiration, community, productivity, and even wellbeing, against their will. Some of us suffer in a forced unnatural social atmosphere, and we just want to work and be left alone. https://t.co/2TxmklvhAv — Erin Brown- #amquerying Horror/Spec Fic Author (@BabbleBrown) September 20, 2024

5.

Unpopular opinion: offices are amazing! Thanks to them, I got to do this for years • Spend 3 full days/wk in cramped meetings rooms – it smelled so good in there, a breath of fresh air compared to the city pollution! • Watch sunrises & sunsets from prime locations –… https://t.co/Q63NdDreZg — Damien Terwagne (@ropesandhopes) September 20, 2024

6.

I will never stop banging this drum — WFH is a positive for society and the chronically ill because it allows us to take better care of ourselves while still being able to work and be productive!!! https://t.co/UIOghQ7tbH — Morwen, the forest witch (@hllegge) September 20, 2024

7.