This hilarious ‘teacher’s commentary’ on Donald Trump’s supermarket visit was magnificently done

Donald Trump’s been out on the campaign trail again where this week it took him to a ‘meet and greet’ in a supermarket in Pennsylvania.

And we mention it because political comedian and satirist Maggie Reed – @mermaidmamamags over on Twitter – added this fabulous ‘teacher’s commentary’ to his visit, and it’s totally on-point and very, very funny.

#TrumpisaDementedWeirdo and went to a Grocery store. Good job, buddy! pic.twitter.com/OHm9ruRJZv — Maggie Reed (@mermaidmamamags) September 24, 2024

“This isn’t a strip club” I think this was his very first time at the grocery store, so weird. — VeeVee (@coldvee) September 24, 2024

“You did a good job buddy” https://t.co/ufzUlC9zxG — Amy Passas ️ (@AmyP5280) September 24, 2024

Well, that shopping trip was awkward! Maggie, you have so much more work to do! — Jazzy Jones willnotsilenceme (@theywillnotsil1) September 24, 2024

You’re hilarious Maggie https://t.co/9dhKULXcWs — ZACK HAMMER (@ZACKHAMMER7) September 24, 2024

I do not know how you find the time to do all these videos, but they are gold! — Vwhistle (@vwhistle20) September 24, 2024

Gotta be the first time he’s ever been inside a grocery store !! https://t.co/jtmjFufN27 — girlwith6dogs (@KtKaties) September 25, 2024

If you aren't following Maggie you are missing some of the best laughs https://t.co/UGZkr2iaFE — ChoctawFella⚖️ (@BranyanValerie) September 24, 2024

