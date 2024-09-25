US donald trump

This hilarious ‘teacher’s commentary’ on Donald Trump’s supermarket visit was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2024

Donald Trump’s been out on the campaign trail again where this week it took him to a ‘meet and greet’ in a supermarket in Pennsylvania.

And we mention it because political comedian and satirist Maggie Reed – @mermaidmamamags over on Twitter – added this fabulous ‘teacher’s commentary’ to his visit, and it’s totally on-point and very, very funny.

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

