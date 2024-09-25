Lewis Capaldi’s fabulous misunderstanding on BBC Breakfast just went wildly viral again and it’s a proper treat

Celebrity bbc breakfast Lewis Capaldi

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured the fabulous Lewis Capaldi on these pages and it surely won’t be the last.

But they won’t get much funnier than this, a glorious misunderstanding (kind of) on BBC Breakfast from back in the day – well, two years ago – that’s just gone viral again after it was shared by top telly critic and president, Scott Bryan.

And it’s 32 seconds guaranteed to make your day better.

Two years ago since this unexpected escalation by Lewis Capaldi on BBC Breakfast pic.twitter.com/TMuHn2F3xx — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 24, 2024

Boom.

Ha “I thought you said a rim” — Meath Birder (@MeathBirder) September 24, 2024

One of the best moments in British TV history. — James Yarham (@JamesYarham) September 24, 2024

Straight into “we’re coming up to 9 o’clock” — Chris Wall (@ChrisWall) September 24, 2024

I love that apology & cackle in the background at the end — Barkus 1863 (@martinbarker70) September 24, 2024

To conclude …

International treasure. — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) September 24, 2024

Follow @scottygb here!

READ MORE

James O’Brien’s epic smackdown of a listener whose £1m home mother-in-law couldn’t afford a new boiler has been warming people’s cockles everywhere

Source @scottygb