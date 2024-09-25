Celebrity bbc breakfast Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi’s fabulous misunderstanding on BBC Breakfast just went wildly viral again and it’s a proper treat

Poke Staff. Updated September 25th, 2024

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured the fabulous Lewis Capaldi on these pages and it surely won’t be the last.

But they won’t get much funnier than this, a glorious misunderstanding (kind of) on BBC Breakfast from back in the day – well, two years ago – that’s just gone viral again after it was shared by top telly critic and president, Scott Bryan.

And it’s 32 seconds guaranteed to make your day better.

Boom.

To conclude …

