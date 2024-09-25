Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott was shocked to find bins full of rubbish in central London and was owned into next year

Videos comebacks Isabel Oakeshott London

Time now to find out what’s been going on in the world of Talk TV, er, international editor and ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott – you remember, Matt Hancock’s biographer who promptly turned him over.

Anyway, Oakeshott has been out and about in central London – Mayfair, since you ask (ooh, get you!) when she came across this shocking sight.

So shocking that she was moved to share the distressing images on Twitter (readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now).

This, in prime central London (Mayfair) is beyond embarrassing. @CityWestminster GET A GRIP pic.twitter.com/WIZh0C4UaD — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) September 24, 2024

In 2024, folks. 2024! And she got all the responses she deserved … and more.

1.

Never seen a bin?

Or do the servants deal with all of the mundane issues in life? — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 24, 2024

2.

Imagine minding your own business on the walk into work and see a woman videoing a bin …. https://t.co/SMzunOmqXB — Potter (@Sankey_Detorri) September 25, 2024

3.

Dear God Almighty! Why haven't Scotland Yard been called, people in Mayfair have been forced to look at the rubbish they have helped produce. Outrageous. Whatever next? Wiping their own backsides? — sue#NHSLove#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) September 24, 2024

4.

Woman shouts at bins https://t.co/VQNjIsvKW1 — Rob Dicken (@1970RobD) September 25, 2024

5.

Have you never seen a bin before? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 24, 2024

6.

Narrator.. The bins are emptied in the evening in Mayfair.. https://t.co/JZGGAJlBdX — Mark the Medieval Rat (@medieval_rat) September 25, 2024

7.

The UK, literally collapsing, on the brink of WW3. You, in your Mayfair bubble: “this bin full!” pic.twitter.com/9LtezlesDB — Ryan Badger (@ryanseanbadger) September 25, 2024

8.

If this was on fire, Isabel would be dating it and voting for it. https://t.co/ibgvTYXlg9 — Duncan Woods (@the__DAW) September 25, 2024

9.

How dare people use a bin to put rubbish in, how inconsiderate of them when there is perfectly enough space to just throw it on the floor. #SomePeople — Alien Kepler (Parody) (@GetAlongHumans) September 24, 2024

10.

I remember my first bin https://t.co/eHZctTRIR8 — Beth (@elizabethrosexx) September 25, 2024

But we reckon the great Dr Adam Rutherford said it best with this.

Isabel Oakeshott was right. SHE WAS RIGHT pic.twitter.com/zJfHu5ueNB — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) September 25, 2024

Nailed it.

And finally, this.

Love the idea of being a bystander and just seeing her yell at a bin https://t.co/PQd3zPjwz9 — H.K (@HKesvani) September 25, 2024

