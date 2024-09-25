Videos comebacks Isabel Oakeshott London

Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott was shocked to find bins full of rubbish in central London and was owned into next year

Poke Staff. Updated September 25th, 2024

Time now to find out what’s been going on in the world of Talk TV, er, international editor and ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott – you remember, Matt Hancock’s biographer who promptly turned him over.

Anyway, Oakeshott has been out and about in central London – Mayfair, since you ask (ooh, get you!) when she came across this shocking sight.

So shocking that she was moved to share the distressing images on Twitter (readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now).

In 2024, folks. 2024! And she got all the responses she deserved … and more.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

But we reckon the great Dr Adam Rutherford said it best with this.

Nailed it.

And finally, this.

