The Cognitive Dissonance of Trump Fans: Episode 579 – Taylor Swift vs Kid Rock

We don’t know how Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – The Good Liars – manage not to facepalm every time they speak to Trump fans outside his rallies. Some of the nonsense they’ve had to deal with include –

Perhaps it’s all that experience that’s made them so well-equipped to handle the MAGA cultists in full cognitive dissonance, because they’ve done it again.

Talked to a Trump supporter who thinks Taylor Swift should mind her own business and sing songs, but feels differently about Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/i1RuQON5LD — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) September 22, 2024

“Taylor Swift should mind her own business and just sing songs.” “Kid Rock has a song where he says F-ck you to AOC and Nancy Pelosi.” “I wish more people would sing that song.”

Jason might not have been facepalming, but everybody else was.

Where irony, sarcasm and any shred of self reflection goes to die … https://t.co/M80Ub7xT8t — Kosmas Pachinteridis (@kospac) September 23, 2024

So, these people have zero sense of irony and no self awareness on top of being really fucking stupid hypocrites?

Say it isn't so, I'm totally shocked. https://t.co/0AYXbNBrmV — Kisha (@KishacuzIcan) September 23, 2024

“Stay out of politics!” unless you match my politics — Politics Sloth (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) September 22, 2024

We are living in alternative reality from the MAGA Cult. Thankfully, they are still a minority. — Phillip-USA (@phillip_USA_) September 22, 2024

Double standard is natural to them as apple pie. — Trump's Fever Dream/Political Cool Down (@DonaldsGhost1) September 22, 2024

Does this know what the definition of “hypocrite” means? pic.twitter.com/SAbHv1Nfq9 — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) September 22, 2024

And they just don't see the problem with this — WhosAGoodBoy (@TweetyThings1) September 22, 2024

Dumbest people on the planet. — Patrick Dailey (@PatrickDailey) September 22, 2024

The proudly stupid minority… https://t.co/I6FzYwpVxi — Father of 4 and Grandfather of 5 (@HaefeleJohn) September 25, 2024

"Entertainers I disgree w/ should mind their own business & I hate them. Entertainers who I agree w/ should be heard more & I like them." Sounds abt Reich. #MAGAIsWeirdAF https://t.co/GoWt5UdL20 — Ken Simon (@KenSimonSays) September 23, 2024

Summer’s Mom didn’t sit on the fence.

This is why, if you’re a Trumper, you fall automatically into the “dumbass” category. https://t.co/FU1IsAZrJE — Summer’s Mom (@DeniseTut) September 22, 2024

