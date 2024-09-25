US the good liars

The Cognitive Dissonance of Trump Fans: Episode 579 – Taylor Swift vs Kid Rock

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2024

We don’t know how Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – The Good Liars – manage not to facepalm every time they speak to Trump fans outside his rallies. Some of the nonsense they’ve had to deal with include –

The anti-abortionist not facing up to the Death of the First-born.

Another Trump fan who thinks the orange buffoon is President, but Obama is pulling the strings in the White House.

One guy in a Trump Never Surrender t-shirt with a photo of Trump surrendering to the court..

Perhaps it’s all that experience that’s made them so well-equipped to handle the MAGA cultists in full cognitive dissonance, because they’ve done it again.

“Taylor Swift should mind her own business and just sing songs.”

“Kid Rock has a song where he says F-ck you to AOC and Nancy Pelosi.”

“I wish more people would sing that song.”

Jason might not have been facepalming, but everybody else was.

Summer’s Mom didn’t sit on the fence.

