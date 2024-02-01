Just 18 fascinating images from the ‘Things Cut in Half’ account

Pics

It’s always great when you see an image that gives you an unfamiliar perspective on an everyday object, and the Twitter/X account Things Cut in Half does exactly that.

It’s an account which shows pictures of things that have (you’ve guessed it) been cut in half, and the pictures it shares are utterly fascinating.

Here are some of our favourite bisections.

1.

Bullets pic.twitter.com/pBUnNduR9y — Things Cut In Half (@CutInHalfPic) August 30, 2023

2.

Pool Ball pic.twitter.com/3rIG5gI5aH — Things Cut In Half (@CutInHalfPic) May 11, 2023

3.

Bloodwood Tree pic.twitter.com/IfMxuxdW4j — Things Cut In Half (@CutInHalfPic) May 11, 2023

4.

CT Scanner pic.twitter.com/yWbGGY0so7 — Things Cut In Half (@CutInHalfPic) May 9, 2023

5.

The power and shear capacity of a 90,000 PSI water jet is truly enormous.pic.twitter.com/5UqdpMGMha — Things Cut In Half (@CutInHalfPic) May 7, 2023

6.

Canon Camera pic.twitter.com/gmuDuxWy2K — Things Cut In Half (@CutInHalfPic) March 5, 2023

7.

8.

Grenade pic.twitter.com/5hbt57Fodw — Things Cut In Half (@CutInHalfPic) February 15, 2023

9.