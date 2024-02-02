13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter

It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘You’re hired!’

Lord Alan Sugar explains why he’s not a fan of WFH pic.twitter.com/zuxkitvPev — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 1, 2024

“Thank you to Alan Sugar there zooming in from home as he wasn’t arsed to come in to do the interview in person. Back to our team in the studio.” https://t.co/5R2UU1zHAl — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 1, 2024

2. ‘Stick that up ya!’

3. ‘Tight fit’

Men, what’s preventing you from dressing like this? pic.twitter.com/vEUNCqk9hS — Bojan Tunguz (@tunguz) January 28, 2024

I understand dryer settings. https://t.co/boNV9sqgRP — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) January 29, 2024

4. ‘When conservatives send their people onto the internets, they ain’t sending their best’

5. ‘Holy… That’s funnier than it should be’

6. ‘Body bag needed’

7. ‘I think this kinda belongs here’

