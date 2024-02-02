The sisters from THAT video turned up on This Morning to talk about it and made the whole thing even better

Videos

You’ll already know by now that marvellous video of the two sisters who found themselves locked out of the house so they ended up doing this, with the most unfortunate consequences.

It prompted no end of responses, the best of which we’ve rounded up here.

And today the two sisters – both called Lisa – went on ITV’s This Morning to talk about it and made the whole thing even better.

'I love laughter. If it's laughter, then it's all good!' We speak to the stars of the viral video everyone's talking about, to find out exactly how it all happened. On behalf of the entire world, and everyone at #ThisMorning, thank you Lisa for bringing us so much joy! pic.twitter.com/qvQ7EghC5K — This Morning (@thismorning) February 2, 2024

Fabulous.

They come across as such lovely people. Glad you had them on to explain the background to that viral clip. — AJP (@UniversalEvent) February 2, 2024

I can hear the Gogglebox producers dialing from here — Ashley Ingram (@AshJamIng) February 2, 2024

Such a good interview it was so funny good on them — Stacey (@staceyallann) February 2, 2024

What good sports. Thanks Lisas. — Kay Hutt (@BHALush) February 2, 2024

