If you need to remove a steering wheel emblem – don’t do it like this

Videos

If you want a job doing properly, either get a professional to do it or get a professional to show you how. Maybe not this professional, though. Definitely don’t try this at home.

“How was work today, dear?” “Went with a bang.”

Reddit users weighed in.

Emblem successfully removed, I’d say.

dclxv1616

And got a lobotomy as a bonus.

new_perspective3456

Airbag: “I’m gonna make this screwdriver disappear.” TA-DAHH!

e_j_white

Yeah, we should learn from him how to do that.

lilcatlinks

He’s lucky that screwdriver didn’t give him a third eye.

windhawker

God that made me laugh so hard.

Dxrk_Rxmpage

Of course, as always – there’s a chance it was faked.

He’s lucky the video is fake.

OhHowINeedChanging

This is one of the most obviously fake videos I’ve ever seen.

airwalker08

It’s fake/staged.

souljar

YepThisIsMyUserName added this.

If you were stupid enough to try this, you would have a very high likelihood of death or disfigurement.

But, as Alti216, who posted the clip, pointed out.

If anything this video would make sure the public never follows this mechanic’s instructions.

READ MORE

Whatever else you do, don’t follow these 15 terrible life tips

Source r/funny Image Screengrab