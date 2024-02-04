If you need to remove a steering wheel emblem – don’t do it like this
If you want a job doing properly, either get a professional to do it or get a professional to show you how. Maybe not this professional, though. Definitely don’t try this at home.
“How was work today, dear?”
“Went with a bang.”
"How was work today, dear?"
"Went with a bang."
Reddit users weighed in.
Emblem successfully removed, I’d say.
dclxv1616
And got a lobotomy as a bonus.
new_perspective3456
Airbag: “I’m gonna make this screwdriver disappear.”
TA-DAHH!
e_j_white
Yeah, we should learn from him how to do that.
lilcatlinks
He’s lucky that screwdriver didn’t give him a third eye.
windhawker
God that made me laugh so hard.
Dxrk_Rxmpage
Of course, as always – there’s a chance it was faked.
He’s lucky the video is fake.
OhHowINeedChanging
This is one of the most obviously fake videos I’ve ever seen.
airwalker08
It’s fake/staged.
souljar
YepThisIsMyUserName added this.
If you were stupid enough to try this, you would have a very high likelihood of death or disfigurement.
But, as Alti216, who posted the clip, pointed out.
If anything this video would make sure the public never follows this mechanic’s instructions.
Source r/funny Image Screengrab