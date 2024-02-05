An American trolled British cuisine and these Brits bit back in hilarious style – 17 supersized comebacks

US

Now we’re not going to sit here and suggest that everything about British cuisine is world-beating, right? That way lies madness.

But when this American took it upon themselves to troll British food over on TikTok – ‘Reasons why Americans can’t live in the UK and why I want to leave’ – it was especially hard to stomach.

Just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again.

if anyone served me any of this I would be so pissed off pic.twitter.com/RQUF8gkiiL — melody ੈ♡⸝⸝ (@wonyadoll) February 2, 2024

And it prompted no end of very funny, supersized comebacks. These people surely said it best.

Someone spray some cheese on it for her. https://t.co/cMvnjsv875 — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) February 5, 2024

americans when food doesn’t come from a can and isn’t fried in 10 litres of oil https://t.co/xNdnKhLsmb pic.twitter.com/1l2CY7vXUX — summer (@CHAERlSA) February 4, 2024

I dunno of a single British person that has both tuna and beans on a jacket potato sooo https://t.co/suLOTekwyt pic.twitter.com/LGj24fnY8x — A hater first. (MaMoyo) (@siffyxo) February 4, 2024

That all looks amazing tf do you mean pissed off — Wonyoung Adherent (@Divertex4) February 2, 2024

I mean I’d rather eat this then all the toxic food colourings and obscene levels of sugar Americans dump in their food to make it look appetising https://t.co/y4Rhfdh4FX pic.twitter.com/vsPLUWsOmL — belle (shinyus and gunwooks wife) (@LilyGBTQ) February 3, 2024

A single bite of a crispy Popeyes chicken sandwich would send a British child into a coma https://t.co/YrPh3Wh8iS — neon (@neon_heartbeat) February 4, 2024

I’m never taking culinary opinions from a country whose chocolate is classed as cheese in Germany https://t.co/vPKHoDKLk4 — Teethan kills the Justice League (@TeethanTheJedi) February 5, 2024

