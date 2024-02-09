Entertainment

This 80s pop video has gone viral due to the brilliance/awfulness of one of the dancers

David Harris. Updated February 9th, 2024

We confess that we’ve never seen the popular 80s film, Flashdance, but it was huge at the time. Because of this we also missed out on one of its most popular songs – Maniac by Michael Sembello (although it failed to make the Top 40 in the UK).

Anyway, Twitter user Zach Harper has shared a video from the Italian TV show Fantastico of dancer / singer Heather Parisi performing a cover of the song in 1984. The caption says ‘wait for the guy’.

Trust us when we say it’s worth the wait (although if you’re just too darn impatient, skip to 0:35).

Wow! He’s certainly burned off a few calories in any case.

And so we dive into the comments …

J’s Blue Sunshine spoke for the many.

Amazing, but we feel worn out just watching it. Time for a lie down.

Source Zach Harper Image Screengrab