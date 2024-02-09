This 80s pop video has gone viral due to the brilliance/awfulness of one of the dancers

Entertainment

We confess that we’ve never seen the popular 80s film, Flashdance, but it was huge at the time. Because of this we also missed out on one of its most popular songs – Maniac by Michael Sembello (although it failed to make the Top 40 in the UK).

Anyway, Twitter user Zach Harper has shared a video from the Italian TV show Fantastico of dancer / singer Heather Parisi performing a cover of the song in 1984. The caption says ‘wait for the guy’.

Trust us when we say it’s worth the wait (although if you’re just too darn impatient, skip to 0:35).

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/7hzJ0lBG1C — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 7, 2024

Wow! He’s certainly burned off a few calories in any case.

And so we dive into the comments …

1.

I don't know if I'm turned-on or terrified for my life. — Grant Richards (@GrantRi00937807) February 7, 2024

2.

Cocaine is a hell of a drug. — Flth Pig (@flthpig) February 8, 2024

3.

They're dancing like no humans have never danced before. — The LUPOL (@TheLUPOL) February 8, 2024

4.

Is that… Jamie Tartt Jr?!???? — thebao (@thebao) February 7, 2024

5.

Best thing I've ever seen. This shit makes life worthwhile https://t.co/dnU2E6nfND — The Ewas Tour (@EwaSR) February 8, 2024

6.

i cry laughed https://t.co/AWqJ4F97PR — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 8, 2024

7.

Just when you think she only has one dance move plus a leg stretch thing, in comes the guy.

I miss the 80s when dance moves were utterly unpredictable 😀 https://t.co/FuPZNqIsTc — ScandieBirdie language-nerdie (@PantsLadyW4) February 8, 2024

8.

I know I’m an old fogey for saying this, but the young kids just don’t perform like this anymore! https://t.co/MRnmbUfhKr — Hannah. free palestine, ceasefire NOW (@hannastasia) February 8, 2024

9.

Sweet mother of mercy what did I just watch! Was it a maniac?

Yes.

Yes I believe it was.

A maniac on the floor,

All over the floor. https://t.co/iZRJMT5BQL — Genghis Khan (@Genghis_Khan911) February 8, 2024

10.

Nothing could have prepared me for that bloke dancing https://t.co/veEot1iVU8 — Lesley (@lesleyeagan) February 8, 2024

11.

Wow. They’ve had a lot of sugar on their weetabix. https://t.co/q31ElDdajl — neil carruthers (@neiljcarruthers) February 8, 2024

J’s Blue Sunshine spoke for the many.

I don’t know what this is. I don’t know why this exists. What I do know is I am dying!!!! https://t.co/ftbK68PZpv — J’s Blue Sunshine (@JusHeatherTwo) February 8, 2024

Amazing, but we feel worn out just watching it. Time for a lie down.

