The ATP Tour’s hilarious new promo depicting the tennis event as a TV series is a smash hit

A new advert for the prestigious Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour is nothing short of a work of comedy genius.

Presented as though the tour were a mock reality show in which the tennis stars are all played by actors, it features big names like Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic – or rather ‘Fraser McKnight‘ and ‘Bert Critchley‘.

See for yourself.

The Tour: A Reality Show 52 seasons in the making, a look at the lives and loves of 'professional' tennis players as they serve nothing but drama, attitude and aces… #TheTour #GameServeDrama pic.twitter.com/LyrinuP5T5 — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 7, 2024

“You know, let’s face it, people are stupid, so they’ll buy anything.” “I want to bring truth to Novak. What is he thinking? What is he feeling? What would motivate him if he was a real person?”

Glad to be part of another “ATP season.”Amazing group of actors, very proud to be part of this cast. @atptour pic.twitter.com/TseS41TdgS — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 7, 2024

On Twitter/X alone, the ad has been viewed more than five million times in less than two days, picking up reactions like these.

1.

this is hilarious omg. whoever came up with the concept deserves a raise ! https://t.co/GayEcSCyNV — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) February 7, 2024

2.

This is the most Andy Murray line to ever Andy Murray. Fully convinced he only agreed to participate when he saw he got to say this. https://t.co/O4m9pTPL1w pic.twitter.com/4HSiKvngEO — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) February 7, 2024

3.

Ha! Fair play, this is a lovely thing https://t.co/wbIH718Q13 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 8, 2024

4.

Steffy taking his acting lesson so seriously with his school bag https://t.co/AA6WmEEpxz pic.twitter.com/um4MuZhCel — Emily (@TTnewpsie) February 7, 2024

5.

5 minutes of this > the whole of Netflix’s tragic show

Well done, @atptour https://t.co/irF42rARKP pic.twitter.com/MYtd89Doc6 — Diego Miranda (@DiegoMB27) February 7, 2024

6.

oh i’m obsessed this whole thing is so funny https://t.co/OK2vH3ap1V pic.twitter.com/uHMRYrmuHN — anika 🙂 (@ruudblevstie) February 7, 2024

7.

I'm on the fucking floor man give the media team a raise https://t.co/g8KEGVORBU pic.twitter.com/64iiVP6zuP — Advit (@advitwake) February 7, 2024

8.

Take 1: Carlitos bursted into laughter

Take 2: Carlitos bursted into laughter

Take 3: Carlitos bursted into laughter

Take 4: Carlitos bursted into laughter

Take 5: Carlitos bursted into laughter

.

.

.

Director: Stop smiling, don’t look him in the eye

Take 9: ⬇️ https://t.co/53qpJ1cnlE pic.twitter.com/ttt7JCicAb — あっちゃん@ NO CARLITOS NO LIFE (@chiharaatsushi) February 7, 2024

9.

This is maybe the best tennis bit I’ve ever seen. It made me like Novak? And literally laughed out loud at Jerry Shang lying on the floor with his coloring book https://t.co/YGTjQhDpjq — Stephen (@slomo_delpo) February 7, 2024

10.

I knew it. Vindicated. Always felt some of Federer and Nadal shots were unreal. https://t.co/AC0PasKTF4 — S a m o s a w a l l a h (@samosawallah) February 8, 2024

11.

Ok guys I’m a script writer and I’m sorry for the spoilers but Novak Djokovic is winning 3 of the remaining slams this year. https://t.co/i9g9UW0QNc — (@Lee_COD) February 7, 2024

12.

i'm interested to see some of these storylines come to life ngl https://t.co/AWw6zseP25 pic.twitter.com/QEsP2r8hU0 — (@agnes_kozma) February 7, 2024

13.

In real life: Rafa Nadal is not injured.

Andy Murray has a normal hip

Federer knee is more than okay

Djokovic doesn’t speak 489 languages

Alcaraz is actually 43 years old and has 2 kids

Sinner makes jokes all the time

Rune’s mother is just a housewife

McEnroe never say bad words… — José Morón (@jmgmoron) February 7, 2024

14.

The US Open wanted to know about a former cast member – as did we all.

Curious to hear from @atptour how much rehearsing this took for the actor who played Roger Federer in season 37. pic.twitter.com/QWcDWdzCO4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 8, 2024

You wouldn’t believe how talented the actor was, this was only one shot — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 8, 2024

Yeah, right. Bet it was CGI.

Netflix also had a question.

Wait so YOU invented the Netflix Curse?! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 7, 2024

got to write some plot twists in somewhere — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 8, 2024

‘Bert Critchley’ had a message for fans of the show about his character arc.

Normally the writers start the season with my character Novak winning the Australian Open title. So, for anyone that doesn’t like the beginning of this season, please contact the director @atptour — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 7, 2024

The brilliant Seán Burke was one of the team behind the advert.

I was one of the writers on this ‍♂️ Still can’t believe we got Andy Murray to say that. https://t.co/HP1G2a82uj — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) February 8, 2024

Neither can we, but we’re really glad you did.

