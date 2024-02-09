Celebrity

The ATP Tour’s hilarious new promo depicting the tennis event as a TV series is a smash hit

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 9th, 2024

A new advert for the prestigious Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour is nothing short of a work of comedy genius.

Presented as though the tour were a mock reality show in which the tennis stars are all played by actors, it features big names like Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic – or rather ‘Fraser McKnight‘ and ‘Bert Critchley‘.

See for yourself.

“You know, let’s face it, people are stupid, so they’ll buy anything.”

“I want to bring truth to Novak. What is he thinking? What is he feeling? What would motivate him if he was a real person?”

On Twitter/X alone, the ad has been viewed more than five million times in less than two days, picking up reactions like these.

The US Open wanted to know about a former cast member – as did we all.

Yeah, right. Bet it was CGI.

Netflix also had a question.

‘Bert Critchley’ had a message for fans of the show about his character arc.

The brilliant Seán Burke was one of the team behind the advert.

Neither can we, but we’re really glad you did.

