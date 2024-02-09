Dermot O’Leary’s face during This Morning’s ‘sex toy’ chat is the most rewarding 19 seconds you’ll spend today
If you only watch one bit of daytime TV today – or indeed ever – then make it this, a ‘sex toy’ chat on This Morning which, by the looks of it, co-presenter Dermot O’Leary wasn’t entirely enjoying.
And it’s surely the most rewarding 19 seconds you’ll spend today.
Poor lad…stick in there Dermot! #thismorning pic.twitter.com/7eO277XfEH
— Tim Stead Illustrator (@steady333) February 9, 2024
Coming over all funny, Dermot?
And here are just a few of the things people were saying after the segment went viral, wildly viral.
@thismorning I don’t think Dermot @radioleary is too comfortable to be discussing sex toys on #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/wfxBW4SGZD
— Little C xx (@Epic_Blonde) February 9, 2024
Dermot is like ‘I don’t need the money this much’ #ThisMorning
— MeMeMeMeMe73 (@RyanJackMum) February 9, 2024
Poor Dermot doesn’t know what to say with #ThisMorning’s vibrator talk.
Daytime TV has cum a long way pic.twitter.com/n5SA5uqJ8q
— Mark Scales (@IndeedItsMark) February 9, 2024
This segment is making me howl with laughter! Best daytime tv ever. Watching Dermot slowly die inside is hysterical #thismorning
— Emma Louise Kennedy (@EmmaLouKennedy) February 9, 2024
Poor dermot, his face was like oh god. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/VIGlxsMrhu
— TheeQueenJay ✨✨ (@TheeQueenJay1) February 9, 2024
Dermot is gonna give his hands a good old wash now #ThisMorning
— MeMeMeMeMe73 (@RyanJackMum) February 9, 2024
Only one question remained.
Why am I watching Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Lizzie Cundy talking about anal stimulation sex toys live on morning tv?!?
— Charlotte (@lottietweet) February 9, 2024
