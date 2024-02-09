Celebrity

Dermot O’Leary’s face during This Morning’s ‘sex toy’ chat is the most rewarding 19 seconds you’ll spend today

Poke Staff. Updated February 9th, 2024

If you only watch one bit of daytime TV today – or indeed ever – then make it this, a ‘sex toy’ chat on This Morning which, by the looks of it, co-presenter Dermot O’Leary wasn’t entirely enjoying.

And it’s surely the most rewarding 19 seconds you’ll spend today.

Coming over all funny, Dermot?

And here are just a few of the things people were saying after the segment went viral, wildly viral.

Only one question remained.

