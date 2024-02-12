Jeff Goldblum’s reaction to being captured by the Super Bowl big screen made everyone’s day better

Celebrity

To the Super Bowl now – nothing to do with the actual game, honestly – and the fabulous reaction by the great Jeff Goldblum after he was captured on the stadium’s big screen (or jumbotron, if you absolutely insist).

And it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it.

Jeff Goldblum looks like a fan who’s on the big screen for the first time in his life pic.twitter.com/Mjqk2zneo6 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) February 12, 2024

Absolute legend!

And here’s just a taster of the love people had for him.

The dude just loves his life, nothing wrong with that. — DubiousDoc (@dubious_doc) February 12, 2024

He is America’s Sweetheart and no one else comes close https://t.co/zvALbkgVpW — Tiffany Hardy (@TiffMHardy) February 12, 2024

Haha the heart What a boss. — (@derkolstad) February 12, 2024

This is so adorable https://t.co/FgqYFit2v7 — ☮️ Two For Joy (@CKscullycat) February 12, 2024

Like he couldn’t see himself til he put the glasses on — (@MasterOfAnthony) February 12, 2024

Every time I think I couldn’t love him more. https://t.co/McmNNqYzGJ — Kerri Jackson Case (@kerrijack) February 12, 2024

How is Jeff Goldblum always so good? What a ray of sunshine fr. — CRE Insurance Broker (@skylarromines) February 12, 2024

You mean we’ve been getting Taylor Swift updates when we could’ve been getting Jeff Goldblum updates?! https://t.co/sthdJXsxzh — Vas Drimalitis (@vasdrimalitis) February 12, 2024

Jeff Goldblum showing his kids he was on the big screen at the Superbowl pic.twitter.com/LrMFtfjvhn — Pumpkin Escobar (@ThatGuyEdub) February 12, 2024

Source @Romi_Bean