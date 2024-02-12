Celebrity

Jeff Goldblum’s reaction to being captured by the Super Bowl big screen made everyone’s day better

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2024

To the Super Bowl now – nothing to do with the actual game, honestly – and the fabulous reaction by the great Jeff Goldblum after he was captured on the stadium’s big screen (or jumbotron, if you absolutely insist).

And it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it.

Absolute legend!

And here’s just a taster of the love people had for him.

Source @Romi_Bean