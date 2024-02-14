Olivia Colman shared her favourite swear word and had a fabulous message for anyone ‘a little bit precious’ about it (NSFW!)

Celebrity

The wonderful Olivia Colman stars alongside the equally fabulous Jessie Buckley in new movie Wicked Little Letters.

The black comedy tells the true story of a Sussex woman accused of sending filth-filled poison pen letters, a scandal which gripped 1920s respectable society.

And it was with the spirit of the film in mind that the pair were asked for their favourite swearwords. First up, Jessie Buckley!

You heard it here first! Jessie Buckley at the Wicked Little Letters premiere revealing her favourite swear word: pic.twitter.com/HLLDVA1Fzg — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) February 13, 2024

But it’s Olivia Colman we’re really here for, not for her favourite swearword – which is a clear winner, needless to say – but for the message she had for anyone who might be ‘a little bit precious’ about it.

Who’s feeling cunty? Olivia Colman’s favourite swear word is revealed : pic.twitter.com/r4kUeRMEkn — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) February 13, 2024

Never change, Olivia!

Everyday she climbs the mother mountain higher and higher https://t.co/MjIlFh1E1I — harry (@CommeDesHazons) February 13, 2024

What a queen https://t.co/RgTZL8phml — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) February 13, 2024

That's what I always say to people about that word. It is my favourite swear word, and if it's good enough for Chaucer then sod off https://t.co/Hs2G8PDSr8 — Kirsty (@kirstywallace) February 14, 2024

I love Olivia Colman so very much. https://t.co/Zg4RmcxS56 — ashlandian.bsky.social (@Ashlandian) February 13, 2024

And most of all, this.

I just want to go to the pub with her. Does she want to join our quiz team? https://t.co/0ryMTZUTml — Olly Gibbs (@OllyGibbs) February 14, 2024

Oh go on then, and this.

Last word – promise – to Olivia Colman.

We asked Olivia Colman why people should see #WickedLittleLetters in cinemas: pic.twitter.com/Ke3EAujPzS — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) February 13, 2024

Source @StudiocanalUK