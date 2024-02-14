Celebrity

Sara Cox spoke for millions with her touching tribute to radio legend Steve Wright, who has died aged 69

Poke Staff. Updated February 14th, 2024

Radio and TV presenter and giant of the broadcasting industry Steve Wright has died at the age of 69.

He had been a familiar voice for millions of BBC 1 and 2 listeners for more than four decades, largely through Steve Wright in the Afternoon, which echoed Steve’s easy-going and curious nature, featuring his famous factoids, sound-effects and a lot of laughter.

His last broadcast was Sunday’s pre-recorded BBC Radio 2 Love Songs show – a Valentine’s special.

Tributes from fans and colleagues alike filled media and social media outlets.

The sad task of announcing the news to Radio 2 listeners fell to Sara Cox, who was hosting the Teatime show. This is how she handled the incredibly difficult and emotional task.

Those hearing her tribute understood the enormity of the accomplishment, under the circumstances.

We have no doubt that the outpouring of love for Steve, and the shock at his passing, will continue for some time. He leaves behind his son, daughter, father and brother.

Steve Wright, 1954 – 2024. R.I.P.

Image YouTube