Sara Cox spoke for millions with her touching tribute to radio legend Steve Wright, who has died aged 69

Celebrity

Radio and TV presenter and giant of the broadcasting industry Steve Wright has died at the age of 69.

We’re incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Steve Wright MBE has passed away. We’ll miss you greatly Steve. pic.twitter.com/m11mZc3XBy — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) February 13, 2024

He had been a familiar voice for millions of BBC 1 and 2 listeners for more than four decades, largely through Steve Wright in the Afternoon, which echoed Steve’s easy-going and curious nature, featuring his famous factoids, sound-effects and a lot of laughter.

His last broadcast was Sunday’s pre-recorded BBC Radio 2 Love Songs show – a Valentine’s special.

Tributes from fans and colleagues alike filled media and social media outlets. 1. Steve Wright was a thoroughly good man, a genuine radio star and a loyal chum. This is a dreadful shock. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) February 13, 2024

2.

Steve Wright was a radio giant. Better than that, he was a genuinely nice, thoughtful and loyal man. Going to miss his craft and care. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 13, 2024

3.

What a man. What a legend.

The broadcaster’s broadcaster. One of the kindest, loveliest people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. Thanks for the support & music chat over the years. Can’t believe we won’t meet in the bowels of MV for our weekly catch up. Love ya Wrighty pic.twitter.com/Vro3Osj7ff — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) February 13, 2024

4.

Very sad news about Steve Wright. I was lucky enough to go on his show many times. He was so generous and fun. A one-man best ever audience, he had that rare gift of making being interviewed fun. RIP friend. x — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) February 13, 2024

5.

I doubt there are many low key unexamined cultural experiences more unifying for people like me than having spent a few afternoons decorating the spare room at some point ever so slightly more happily thanks to Steve Wright. RIP. — simon evans (@TheSimonEvans) February 13, 2024

6.

An amazing performer. Just watching his show was breathtaking. Even when carts and cart machines were extinct, he would not let them go. A fabulous creative whirlwind of a presenter. — Simon Mayo (@simonmayo) February 13, 2024

7.

Wrighty our radio friend, our inspiration, master of broadcasting, the Godfather, always there for us all with support, advice, love & most importantly laughter rest well you wonderful magic man. Life won't be the same without you here love you my friend my hero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pGIgiPgzxN — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) February 13, 2024

8.

Steve Wright is one of our greatest ever broadcasters. He made everything sound effortless, and worked so hard to make every show world class. He was a constant inspiration to me on how to do radio that sounded big. When I first started doing shows at Radio 2, he and I spent… pic.twitter.com/JaDhslh0n7 — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) February 13, 2024

9.

Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio. — Ken Bruce (@RealKenBruce) February 13, 2024

10.

I have such good memories of working at the Henson Creature shop in Camden back in ancient times, stinking of liquid latex and rubber puppet parts, radio on, listening and laughing to Steve Wright in the afternoon. He was always the best virtual company at work. https://t.co/ymwp0H0cLi — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 13, 2024

11.

I’m so sorry to hear Steve Wright has passed away. I loved doing his show and, of course, his afternoon Radio 1 show was the soundtrack to my 1980’s. RIP Steve. https://t.co/cdRaxcxCSy — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) February 13, 2024

12.

That’s very sad. An absolutely lovely man; and a consummate professional. He always made guesting on his show a joy, even when you were new and unknown, but you mainly left marvelling at how good he was at his job. Serious jockin’ Steve. https://t.co/CjQh4eRuq5 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) February 13, 2024

13.

Absolutely knocked sideways by the news that dear Steve Wright has left us. Feels surreal.. I owe him such a great deal.. He was such an exciting professional, pure inventive brilliance. A spark and spontaneous flare like no other.. Loved the show Steve.. and you X #SteveWright — Jon Culshaw (@jonculshaw) February 13, 2024

14.

I am so sad that my dear friend Steve Wright has passed away. He was a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company. I was shocked at the news and will miss him terribly. — Tony Blackburn OBE. (@tonyblackburn) February 13, 2024

15.

The King of Jingles. Steve was always so excited and interested to hear about what was going on at Radio 1 whenever we chatted. And I felt so lucky to be able to nerd out about radio with him. He essentially started the ‘zoo format’ in UK that you now hear everywhere. A true… https://t.co/Pp0zJ6fFxk — Greg James (@gregjames) February 13, 2024

16.

So shocked to hear the news about Steve Wright. The most natural of broadcasters. It was always such a joy to be on his show because he made it all so easy. Never saw him having an off day – made everyone feel special. Such a gift. — Dave Gorman (@DaveGorman) February 13, 2024

17.

Steve Wright was a lovely man and a terrific broadcaster. Never talked to him without feeling better about the world afterwards. Really sad to hear he has died. Radio 2 has lost one of its brightest lights RIP — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 13, 2024

18.

Oh no! This is heartbreaking news.

Steve Wright was a wonderful man. Funny, interested in everything and a truly brilliant radio DJ. Every time I was lucky enough to be on his show he made me feel like I might be the best comedian in the world. What a tragic loss.

RIP SillyBoy. X https://t.co/OWu8tHdNfP — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) February 13, 2024

The sad task of announcing the news to Radio 2 listeners fell to Sara Cox, who was hosting the Teatime show. This is how she handled the incredibly difficult and emotional task.

Sara Cox’s tribute to Steve Wright, which was just on Radio 2 just now. pic.twitter.com/3IJek2egLF — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 13, 2024

Those hearing her tribute understood the enormity of the accomplishment, under the circumstances.

Listening to Sara Cox earlier, understandably shaken by Steve Wright’s passing. “We’re going to try and do Steve proud by playing the music he loved”. First up ‘Wichita Lineman”. Oh man. — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) February 13, 2024

A big shoutout on this tough day to Sara Cox, Bobbie Pryor and the teatime team. That was one of the hardest shows to put out there. It was tonally perfect and a lovely tribute to Steve. — Mark Payne (@lostlibertine) February 13, 2024

“You’re crying, you’re crying now” sings Gerry Rafferty on @BBCRadio2. Yes I am, because Sara Cox is doing a stunning job conveying the loss of Steve Wright whilst holding the show together. Beautiful broadcasting @sarajcox : Steve’s been on my radio my whole listening life. RIP — Toby Hadoke (@TobyHadoke) February 13, 2024

I've always liked Sara Cox. To learn about the death of your friend and colleague for a number of years live on air, and to handle it so well when it's clearly hit her hard, is impressive but not surprising from someone of her calibre. https://t.co/U4ljxXeVMu — Phil (@TheAsgardian) February 13, 2024

It’s incredibly hard to be broadcasting after news like this. Hope she’s getting the support she needs today. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 13, 2024

We have no doubt that the outpouring of love for Steve, and the shock at his passing, will continue for some time. He leaves behind his son, daughter, father and brother.

Steve Wright, 1954 – 2024. R.I.P.

Image YouTube