Politics marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s crude ‘kiss my ass’ message to David Cameron achieved the impossible – making people take his side

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 15th, 2024

We’re all still quietly trying to get our heads around the presence of David – now LordCameron in the Cabinet.

A lot of people are wondering how a Government made up of politicians who railed against ‘unelected EU bureaucrats’ thought it was fitting to give a man a peerage just so they could make him Foreign Secretary.

However, Cameron seems to have done a great impression of a stopped clock with an unequivocal appeal to US politicians when it comes to providing support for Ukraine.

His comments have been met with raised eyebrows and a certain amount of grudging admiration.

The US answer to Nadine Dorries (but with guns – perish the thought), Marjorie Taylor Greene, has shown exactly why she’s such a loss to America’s international diplomacy team with this response.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: I think that’s rude name-calling and I don’t appreciate that type of language.

Also Marjorie Taylor Greene: Frankly, he can kiss my ass.

Farrukh provided one of his excellent juxtapositions.

Many people agreed that the Republican Representative for Georgia’s 14th District had simply lived down to her reputation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

But there was another problem. Her attack made people *gulps* side with David Cameron.

Barack Obama What GIFfrom Barack Obama GIFs

8.

9.

10.

11.

Lest we forget one of the greatest days Twitter/X ever experienced …

READ MORE

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s gammon-fisted take on insurrections and inaugurations will have you facepalming into the next presidency

Source @jamesmatthewsky Image Screengrab, Screengrab