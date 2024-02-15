Marjorie Taylor Greene’s crude ‘kiss my ass’ message to David Cameron achieved the impossible – making people take his side

Politics marjorie taylor greene

We’re all still quietly trying to get our heads around the presence of David – now Lord – Cameron in the Cabinet.

A lot of people are wondering how a Government made up of politicians who railed against ‘unelected EU bureaucrats’ thought it was fitting to give a man a peerage just so they could make him Foreign Secretary.

However, Cameron seems to have done a great impression of a stopped clock with an unequivocal appeal to US politicians when it comes to providing support for Ukraine.

David Cameron pops up in The Hill on US funding for Ukraine … "I am going to drop all diplomatic niceties. I urge Congress to pass it." "I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s."https://t.co/rNro5TCd5K — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) February 14, 2024

His comments have been met with raised eyebrows and a certain amount of grudging admiration.

Cameron is, not that quietly, turning out to be a very decent foreign secretary. https://t.co/9Td7j67UP0 — James Austin (@JamesDAustin) February 14, 2024

The US answer to Nadine Dorries (but with guns – perish the thought), Marjorie Taylor Greene, has shown exactly why she’s such a loss to America’s international diplomacy team with this response.

WATCH: US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene on remarks by UK foreign secretary Lord Cameron re Ukraine funding: “Frankly, he can kiss my ass.” ⁦@SkyNews⁩ #ukraine pic.twitter.com/hxpg44tmwZ — James Matthews (@jamesmatthewsky) February 14, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene: I think that’s rude name-calling and I don’t appreciate that type of language. Also Marjorie Taylor Greene: Frankly, he can kiss my ass.

Farrukh provided one of his excellent juxtapositions.

2016: David Cameron, "The strong and essential partnership between our nations has never been more important" 2024: Marjorie Taylor Greene, "Frankly, David Cameron can kiss my ass" pic.twitter.com/nER55d8FIQ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 15, 2024

Many people agreed that the Republican Representative for Georgia’s 14th District had simply lived down to her reputation.

1.

Marjorie Taylor Greene here demonstrating that her complete lack of intelligence matches the degree of her diplomatic skills. https://t.co/HBsNeHZIqq — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 15, 2024

2.

Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urging Congress to pass Ukraine aid: “Frankly, he can kiss my ass.” MTG is a national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/JdS5GNCV0E — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 14, 2024

3.

Turns out appeasers don't appreciate being called appeasers… https://t.co/fnMJVN7vep — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) February 14, 2024

4.

I apologize, world. We're going through some things right now. https://t.co/v3AYPSgSF9 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 15, 2024

5.

She doesn’t know what “appeaser” means does she — Very Finnish Problems (@VFinnishProbs) February 15, 2024

6.

Jfc, MAGA needs to go away, deep, and forever — Kaloyan (@kaloyanmm) February 14, 2024

7.

Completely unsurprising that MTG says the UK foreign secretary can kiss her ass. As much as I think she's disgusting, my mind goes directly to the people who elected her. What the hell kind of people vote for a piece of crap like this? NW Georgia must be a real shithole. https://t.co/BG4uA2Jzh3 — Geoff ⚖️️‍ (@GeoffBrown82) February 14, 2024

But there was another problem. Her attack made people *gulps* side with David Cameron.

8.

I know I am saying this as a Labour Party activist, but compared to Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lord Cameron has far more integrity and decency as a politician than she will ever likely to have https://t.co/vzUZZq1c6P — Paul Burgin (also at BSky Social) (@Paul_Burgin) February 14, 2024

9.

This is getting awful. I'm starting to like David Cameron https://t.co/ReC3fIuSdc — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) February 14, 2024

10.

I cannot believe I’m about to side with David Cameron. https://t.co/HQMbXkVwPY — Laura Kate (@cakeylaura) February 14, 2024

11.

I almost feel protective towards Cameron after watching this. Trouble is for Sunak, many big names in his party would agree with her and he can’t slap them down. https://t.co/tIoDKpHcx1 — Louise Johnson (@CharlotDearling) February 14, 2024

Lest we forget one of the greatest days Twitter/X ever experienced …

Well David cameron has allegedly done something with a pig But I think he will not be prepared to kiss Marjorie Taylor Greene's MAGA ass https://t.co/YHsbbE3tU1 — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) February 14, 2024

Source @jamesmatthewsky