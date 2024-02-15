Celebrity

People loved Rebecca Ferguson’s response to this question about riding the sandworm in Dune

John Plunkett. Updated February 15th, 2024

Not long to go until the Dune sequel hits cinemas and we’re as excited as the next person (and they are very excited indeed).

We mention it because of this particular exchange while she was talking about the movie with interviewer, Maude Garrett. And to say anymore would spoil it.

Boom.

And that wasn’t the only moment that went viral.

Double oof.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for her.

And just because it really got us in the mood …

Source @fiImgal