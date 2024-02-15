People loved Rebecca Ferguson’s response to this question about riding the sandworm in Dune
Not long to go until the Dune sequel hits cinemas and we’re as excited as the next person (and they are very excited indeed).
We mention it because of this particular exchange while she was talking about the movie with interviewer, Maude Garrett. And to say anymore would spoil it.
oh my god pic.twitter.com/OnlB58YKFw
— bethany (@fiImgal) February 12, 2024
Boom.
And that wasn’t the only moment that went viral.
Rebecca Ferguson reacts to the Dune popcorn bucket #DunePartTwo
️@maudegarrett pic.twitter.com/Ljw8R9lQ8q
— Nerdist (@nerdist) February 12, 2024
Double oof.
And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for her.
LMFAO i physically gasped what a queen
— artsartsarts (@_artsartsarts) February 13, 2024
idk but it’s so typical of rebecca ferguson to show up for one day of press and immediately go viral with some chaotic comment https://t.co/o57a4QarMj
— victoria (@ilsafaaust) February 13, 2024
The most charming woman in the world
— TheLorax (@TheLorax007) February 13, 2024
I love the Groucho Marx delivery most of all. https://t.co/uuDs0vJwUz
— DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) February 13, 2024
She has no boundaries saying that Love her
— Cimol Atreides (@CineflurID) February 13, 2024
And just because it really got us in the mood …
Source @fiImgal