You won’t see a more unfortunate typo this week (no ifs or buts)
Latest in an occasional series, typo of the week is surely this, shared by @pastorjgkell over on Twitter.
Unfortunate oversight in the bulletin. pic.twitter.com/CbtyRDJwNJ
— Garrett Kell ن (@pastorjgkell) February 14, 2024
What a bummer.
Thanks. Needed some church sanctioned insults.
— Athanasius Rajan (@AthanasiusRajan) February 14, 2024
This is the only religious condolence card I want to receive. Cos my dad would piss himself laughing at it… https://t.co/JYCVrSqjN8
— Amelia Clark, lover of flagons (@gingertotty) February 15, 2024
Not a single person saying Ass Wednesday in the replies. Not one
— Dr Duncan Forgan (@[email protected]) (@dh4gan) February 14, 2024
Let us all give thanks for copy editors. https://t.co/YOJOhHhzsI
— Brian Calvert (@brcalvert) February 14, 2024
Butt dust makes me hold my humanity with even more humility.
— Marvin Williams (@marvinlwilliams) February 14, 2024
You’ve heard of adding insult to injury, but what about adding insult to humility? https://t.co/xX66iwzzP7
— Eric Poehler (@Pompeiana79) February 14, 2024
Verily, thou who smelt it, dealt it.
— Ksana (@bigarms4me) February 15, 2024
Source @pastorjgkell