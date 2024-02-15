You won’t see a more unfortunate typo this week (no ifs or buts)

Weird World typos

Latest in an occasional series, typo of the week is surely this, shared by @pastorjgkell over on Twitter.

Unfortunate oversight in the bulletin. pic.twitter.com/CbtyRDJwNJ — Garrett Kell ن (@pastorjgkell) February 14, 2024

What a bummer.

Thanks. Needed some church sanctioned insults. — Athanasius Rajan (@AthanasiusRajan) February 14, 2024

This is the only religious condolence card I want to receive. Cos my dad would piss himself laughing at it… https://t.co/JYCVrSqjN8 — Amelia Clark, lover of flagons (@gingertotty) February 15, 2024

Not a single person saying Ass Wednesday in the replies. Not one — Dr Duncan Forgan (@[email protected]) (@dh4gan) February 14, 2024

Let us all give thanks for copy editors. https://t.co/YOJOhHhzsI — Brian Calvert (@brcalvert) February 14, 2024

Butt dust makes me hold my humanity with even more humility. — Marvin Williams (@marvinlwilliams) February 14, 2024

You’ve heard of adding insult to injury, but what about adding insult to humility? https://t.co/xX66iwzzP7 — Eric Poehler (@Pompeiana79) February 14, 2024

Verily, thou who smelt it, dealt it. — Ksana (@bigarms4me) February 15, 2024

