Someone thought they heard a rather NSFW lyric in a popular kids’ film and it’s all we’ll ever hear from now

Disney aren’t renowned for using ripe language in their kids’ films, so it came as a surprise to Twitter/X user Dean Johnson who was convinced he heard a rather sweary lyric in their popular CGI musical Moana.

We’ll let you watch the clip in question first so you can decide for yourself…

I can’t be the only one who hears “it’s like the tide always f**king rising” in a heavy Scottish accent, right? pic.twitter.com/xmvDTolLz6 — DEɅN JOHNSON (@deanjohnsonuk) February 17, 2024

Did that seem innocent enough? Or, like Dean, did you hear it as this?

If you didn’t hear it that way at first, then we guarantee you’ll always hear it that way from now on.

It’s from the song I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors) and apparently what she is singing is

And the call isn’t out there at all

It’s inside me

It’s like the tide, always falling and rising

Fair enough. We’ll take their word for it. Let’s plunge into the replies …

1.

well that’s that ruined — JDOX (@jdoxofficial) February 17, 2024

2.

Fuck. I can't unhear it, and now I don't remember the original line — VikingNilsen (@VikingNilsen) February 18, 2024

3.

I’ve heard it for years and just prayed I was the only one — Hannah Montana (@Patrickrazzi) February 18, 2024

4.

Well, at least that's something to look forward to when I watch for the 834th time. https://t.co/Y8FsFLZAD2 — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) February 17, 2024

5.

Well that's one of my favourite parts of the movie forever altered. I'm not mad about it, either. https://t.co/oSPVaueCk4 — Andy (@Truly_Defective) February 18, 2024

6.

I've always heard that and never bothered to find out what it really is because it's less fun that way. https://t.co/y03QeziGyQ — DAN! (@Treesmurf) February 18, 2024

7.

My kids listen to this on repeat to fall asleep and on road trips and I've tried so hard to hear anything else but I'm convinced that this is the intended lyric. https://t.co/FOA2YB5sfR — Joel Davis (@joeld42) February 18, 2024

8.

I can't unhear this now. My girls must stick this on alexa 6 times a day too https://t.co/m6JzvVmuGZ — Lyndon Newton-Leeming (@LyndonLeeming) February 18, 2024

9.

Moana fans, prepare to have this song ruined / enhanced forever https://t.co/MaSLHrBaWM — Simon Harwood (@sdharwood80) February 18, 2024

10.

i genuinely cannot even hear the original lyrics anymore https://t.co/KlrB1AMpP9 — tom (@uncreativetom) February 17, 2024

11.

I’ve instantly no idea what the actual words are now and let me tell you I’ve watched this bastarding film 150+ times https://t.co/BbktsMQ5al — GolferBhoy (@Dan86_DJ) February 18, 2024

Be careful if joining in while children are within earshot.

Well… now that’s all I’m going to hear. And will undoubtedly get in trouble for singing it that way when volunteering. https://t.co/faOWNPijFy — Chris Wall (@ChrisWall) February 17, 2024

