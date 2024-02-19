Entertainment

Someone thought they heard a rather NSFW lyric in a popular kids’ film and it’s all we’ll ever hear from now

David Harris. Updated February 19th, 2024

Disney aren’t renowned for using ripe language in their kids’ films, so it came as a surprise to Twitter/X user Dean Johnson who was convinced he heard a rather sweary lyric in their popular CGI musical Moana.

We’ll let you watch the clip in question first so you can decide for yourself…

Did that seem innocent enough? Or, like Dean, did you hear it as this?

If you didn’t hear it that way at first, then we guarantee you’ll always hear it that way from now on.

It’s from the song I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors) and apparently what she is singing is

And the call isn’t out there at all
It’s inside me
It’s like the tide, always falling and rising

Fair enough. We’ll take their word for it. Let’s plunge into the replies …

Be careful if joining in while children are within earshot.

Source Dean Johnson Image Screengrab