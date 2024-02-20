Celebrity

Prince William’s backstage BAFTAs appearance has become a meme – 14 favourite funny posts

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 20th, 2024

Backstage at the BAFTAs, the Academy’s President, Prince William, met Rising Star nominees Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

One moment of the encounter saw the actresses looking a little dubious about whatever the laughing Prince of Wales had said to them, and it had the look of a meme in waiting.

According to the Daily Mail – which is not a phrase we use very often – the Prince made a massive gaffe when talking to the winner of the category, Mia McKenna-Bruce.

CW. sexual assault.

Her film, How to Have Sex, sees her character raped while on holiday, but Prince William – who admitted he hadn’t yet seen it – commented that it looked like a lot of fun. That’s not necessarily the reason for such a strong reaction, but it very well might have been.

The image went viral, picking up comments and captions along the way.

These were among the most popular.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Almost inevitably …

Ayo Edebiri Even She Was Weirded Tf Out GIFfrom Ayo Edebiri GIFs

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

Prince William’s face after Rebel Wilson’s Prince Andrew and Harry jokes deserved a Bafta all of its own

Image Hopesloop