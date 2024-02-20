Prince William’s backstage BAFTAs appearance has become a meme – 14 favourite funny posts

Celebrity

Backstage at the BAFTAs, the Academy’s President, Prince William, met Rising Star nominees Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

Prince William met the winners of the BAFTA Film Awards after he attended the ceremony alone following his wife Kate’s recent surgery https://t.co/KgzorQqa2u pic.twitter.com/JiQqunqRXK — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2024

One moment of the encounter saw the actresses looking a little dubious about whatever the laughing Prince of Wales had said to them, and it had the look of a meme in waiting.

I am simply begging you all to look at this photo of Ayo Edebiri meeting Prince William at the #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1rcOtO3Uq3 — Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) February 18, 2024

According to the Daily Mail – which is not a phrase we use very often – the Prince made a massive gaffe when talking to the winner of the category, Mia McKenna-Bruce.

CW. sexual assault.

Her film, How to Have Sex, sees her character raped while on holiday, but Prince William – who admitted he hadn’t yet seen it – commented that it looked like a lot of fun. That’s not necessarily the reason for such a strong reaction, but it very well might have been.

The image went viral, picking up comments and captions along the way.

These were among the most popular.

1.

…AND THE CHIEF SAYS: "YOU MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN DEATH OR MAU MAU”… pic.twitter.com/PyBlP5zX9e — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 19, 2024

2.

3.

Why does it look like it’s his night to host on come dine with me https://t.co/LvFSt6n8p0 — Marshall (@MarshallGradyT) February 19, 2024

4.

Doing my sickest Borat impression for the ladies pic.twitter.com/lMhrUMNL80 — baz. (@CocaineHousecat) February 19, 2024

5.

And then the door opens and a really angry Scottish woman comes in and asks why does somebody not know how to flush a toilet after they've had a shet and then she shouts WELL IT WAS FACKING ONE OF YAS, DISGUSTANG pic.twitter.com/kQz728pmoB — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 19, 2024

6.

7.

What is Love Is Blind even about?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/HqUdTFiHq1 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 18, 2024

8.

“MOVE AND FIRE. MOVE AND FIRE. MOVE AND FIRE.” pic.twitter.com/hXaHSq8L8N — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) February 19, 2024

9.

Bafta investigating prankster who turned up at the awards pic.twitter.com/fO7mfCz7zd — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) February 19, 2024

10.

11.

is he about to eat them? https://t.co/cuhXxs2tW9 — ℓყรɓεƭɦ (@SloaneFragment) February 19, 2024

12.

Anyone else find themselves these days instinctively doing a quick check of teeth a

nd fingers just to make sure they’re not looking at an AI image? https://t.co/2E09zHdcJM — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) February 18, 2024

13.

He looks like he’s singing the final chorus of I Will Always Love You https://t.co/DrEkYF2wR2 — IJ | mwen pa sòt online (@aChildOf2Worlds) February 19, 2024

14.

That’s a Renaissance painting that is https://t.co/7npcjqpx7i — Lisa Flanagan (@LiSur) February 19, 2024

Almost inevitably …

everybody weirded tf out omg https://t.co/csvw6y3cGu — ًً (@girlsonfillm) February 18, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

Prince William’s face after Rebel Wilson’s Prince Andrew and Harry jokes deserved a Bafta all of its own

Image Hopesloop