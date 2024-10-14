Someone asked Strictly’s Chris McCausland how he could read a tweet and his reply had the entire internet cheering

Celebrity Chris McCausland comebacks Strictly Come Dancing

We’ve already written today about Alan Sugar’s bizarre comment about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing which was at best insensitive and at worst simply downright outrageous.

I don’t know when Strictly come dancing are going to run out of contestant gimmicks. I would not be surprised if they had a AI mechanical robot next year. @bbcstrictly — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) October 13, 2024

You can read exactly what people made of that here, but the best response went to Chris McCausland, the show’s first blind contestant and by some distance the very best thing about this year’s 20th anniversary series, both on and off the dance floor.

I am sorry my gimmick offends you oh mighty Lord. #YoureTired https://t.co/kfs737R0lp — Chris McCausland – New tour on sale now! (@chrismccausland) October 13, 2024

So why are we here again? Becuause Chris’s A++ answer prompted someone to get in touch to ask how he had read Sugar’s tweet in the first place.

And McCausland knocked it out the park for the second time in a row.

I’m an AI robot. https://t.co/k3rds0dSXc — Chris McCausland – New tour on sale now! (@chrismccausland) October 13, 2024

Now that’s a winning callback! Four 10s from us, Chris.

You win the internet this week — Andy Smith (@smudgethesmifff) October 13, 2024

There were plenty of other people around who also responded, in the unlikely event you were still wondering.

Is this a serious question? If so, I will answer seriously. I imagine Chris uses a screen reader, which will read the text from a screen aloud. Many vision-impaired people use them. If it is a facetious question, then it really shouldn’t be asked. — Baby, now FFV and a Vaxxhole, apparently! (@softsoulcomplex) October 13, 2024

Sometimes it’s better to use Google before twitter. Saves you making yourself out to be an completely ignorant fool — Chris Ellis (@chriselus) October 13, 2024

we have a winner for ‘Whopper of the week’ go and collect your prize from Aldi and say i sent you. — Christian Clague (@AudioWok) October 13, 2024

Last word to the person who originally asked the question (no, not Alan Sugar).

I really hope you’re joking. — marley.j (@marleyj48905500) October 13, 2024

Yes. It was a bad joke. — Princess of Wales. blue tick (@PeterPontif) October 14, 2024

Heavy emphasis on ‘bad’.

