Celebrity Chris McCausland comebacks Strictly Come Dancing

Someone asked Strictly’s Chris McCausland how he could read a tweet and his reply had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2024

We’ve already written today about Alan Sugar’s bizarre comment about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing which was at best insensitive and at worst simply downright outrageous.

You can read exactly what people made of that here, but the best response went to Chris McCausland, the show’s first blind contestant and by some distance the very best thing about this year’s 20th anniversary series, both on and off the dance floor.

So why are we here again? Becuause Chris’s A++ answer prompted someone to get in touch to ask how he had read Sugar’s tweet in the first place.

And McCausland knocked it out the park for the second time in a row.

Now that’s a winning callback! Four 10s from us, Chris.

There were plenty of other people around who also responded, in the unlikely event you were still wondering.

Last word to the person who originally asked the question (no, not Alan Sugar).

Heavy emphasis on ‘bad’.

